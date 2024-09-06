New RNA therapy offers hope for mental health

Scientists at Cognigenics have made a significant advance in the field of neuroscience and mental health treatment. Their groundbreaking research, published in Genomic Psychiatry, demonstrates that a new RNA-based therapy called COG-201 can enhance memory and reduce anxiety in animal models.

COG-201 uses short hairpin RNA (shRNA) to target and reduce the expression of the serotonin 5-HT2A receptor in the brain. This receptor plays a crucial role in regulating mood, anxiety, and cognitive functions. By decreasing its expression, the researchers observed notable improvements in memory and reductions in anxiety-like behaviors in both mice and rats.

Our findings suggest that COG-201 could offer a new approach to treating conditions like mild cognitive impairment and anxiety disorders," What's particularly exciting is that we're seeing these effects through a non-invasive, intranasal delivery method."

Dr. Troy T. Rohn, Study Lead Author and Director, Preclinical Studies, Cognigenics

The study provides both behavioral and neurophysiological evidence for the efficacy of COG-201. In addition to improved performance on memory tests, treated animals showed changes in neuronal activity that align with enhanced cognitive function. Specifically, the researchers observed decreased spontaneous electrical activity in cortical neurons, suggesting a reduction in overall neural excitability.

This research represents a significant step forward in the development of precision-based therapeutics for neurological and psychiatric disorders. By targeting a specific receptor with RNA interference, COG-201 offers a more precise approach compared to traditional pharmacological treatments.

Related Stories

"We're particularly encouraged by the potential applications for patients with mild cognitive impairment who also experience anxiety," noted Dr. Fabio Macciardi, a co-author of the study. "Currently, there's no single medication that effectively addresses both of these symptoms."

While the results are promising, the researchers caution that further studies, including trials in larger animals and eventually humans, will be necessary to fully understand the therapy's potential and safety profile.

This innovative approach to treating cognitive and mood disorders could open new avenues for therapeutic interventions. As the global population ages and the prevalence of cognitive impairments increases, therapies like COG-201 may offer hope for millions of people worldwide.

Source:

Genomic Press 

Journal reference:

Rohn, T. T., et al. (2024) Treatment with shRNA to knockdown the 5-HT2A receptor improves memory in vivo and decreases excitability in primary cortical neurons. Genomic Psychiatry. doi.org/10.61373/gp024r.0043

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

