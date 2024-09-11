Study reveals lower risk of atrial fibrillation after quitting smoking

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American College of CardiologySep 11 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Quitting cigarettes can significantly lower a person's risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib) compared to those who continue to smoke, according to a study published today in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology. The findings show that the benefits of quitting start right away, suggesting that it is possible to reverse the risk of negative health outcomes.

The findings provide a compelling new reason to show current smokers that it's not too late to quit and that having smoked in the past doesn't mean you're 'destined' to develop AFib. Even for the current and longtime smoker, AFib can still be avoided."

Gregory Marcus, MD, MAS, senior author, cardiologist at the University of California, San Francisco

Smoking is greatly associated with an increased risk of AFib, an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm. It has potentially serious health consequences and is linked with a significant risk of stroke, heart failure and overall mortality. Rates of AFib are rising, creating a need to identify lifestyle changes that can reduce risk.

"There's strong evidence that smoking increases the risk of AFib, but the benefits of quitting smoking have been less certain," Marcus said. "We wanted to determine whether quitting smoking could lower a person's risk of developing AFib or if the risk would stay the same."

The team analyzed UK Biobank data on more than 146,700 current and former smokers. Participants' smoking habits and health outcomes were tracked for around 12 years.

They found that former smokers had around 13% lower risk of AFib than people who were still smoking. Surprisingly, researchers also found that those who quit smoking during the study had an 18% lower risk of AFib than people who smoke, showing a significantly lower risk than former smokers.

Related Stories

"This is likely a testament to the potency of reducing atrial fibrillation risk pretty shortly after quitting," Marcus said.

Previous research that looked at the connection between smoking and AFib was observational, making it difficult to prove a causal relationship.

"While the current study is also observational, our findings lend credence to the idea that smoking may truly cause AFib," Marcus said.

Future research could focus on explaining the mechanisms underlying the relationship between smoking and AFib, potentially identifying new therapeutic targets to prevent and treat it.

Study limitations include the possibility of recall bias in self-reported smoking status, the variability of the number of completed serial lifestyle questionnaires, and unmeasured confounding that may have contributed to the results, such as participant lifestyle or access to support in preventative health.

Source:

American College of Cardiology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Best ways to quit smoking: E-cigs, medications, and counseling proven effective in new Cochrane analysis
Early smoking tied to increased respiratory problems in young adults
Flavored e-cigarettes cut smoking rates and toxic exposure in high-risk groups
Smoking during pregnancy affects children’s academic achievement
Maternal prenatal smoking linked to poor academic outcomes in children
Research shows free vapes in emergency rooms aid smoking cessation
Smoking cessation reduces major cardiovascular events by almost half, study finds
Social media influencers boost nicotine product appeal among youth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New review highlights top strategies for smoking cessation