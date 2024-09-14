Microbiome science could revolutionize fight against malnutrition

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OpenBiomeSep 14 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

OpenBiome, a pioneering nonprofit microbiome health organization, will explore the dramatic growth of microbiome science and its potential as a game-changing solution for malnutrition during its session "Why the Gut Microbiome is Critical to Children's Health: Harnessing Microbiome Science to End Malnutrition" on September 25, 2024, at the Science Summit at the UN General Assembly.

Three million children suffer from malnutrition, which contributes to nearly half of all children's deaths worldwide. This takes a severe toll on the health and wealth of those afflicted and their respective countries, with malnutrition robbing global GNP by some USD$3.5 trillion in lost productivity and job growth. The most significant burden falls on low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), with undernutrition affecting one out of five children, robbing them of their childhood and impacting their long-term health, learning and earning power.

"We cannot waste another moment. We know well the health, economic and policy implications if we do not urgently commit to solving malnutrition with new science and new tools," said Julie Barrett O-Brien, CEO, OpenBiome.

In recent years, microbiome science has transformed approaches to seemingly intractable diseases such as antibiotic resistance, gut disease and cancer. There have been few therapeutic advances in malnutrition over the past 30 years. It's time to explore how microbiome science can help lead to solutions to the SDGs, particularly around malnutrition."

Julie Barrett O-Brien, CEO, OpenBiome

The interactive panel convenes leading scientists, funders and changemakers from across the globe to prompt ideas and action to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. 

Source:

OpenBiome

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Calorie restriction and therapy combo reshapes gut microbiome, boosts mental health in women
Upper respiratory microbiome shows age, sex, and lifestyle impacts, study finds
Uncovering new antibiotics from the human gut microbiome
Study finds minimal impact of cesarean antibiotics on infant gut microbiome
Mother's gut bacteria during pregnancy promote healthy brain development in the fetus
Scientists map food microbes and their gut microbiome impact
Scientists reveal global catalog of microbial small proteins, unlocking microbiome secrets
Human gut microbiome: A source of new antibiotic peptides

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New computational tool accurately assesses health through gut microbiome analysis