Researchers seek early Alzheimer's detection with MRSI

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied ScienceSep 14 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

University of Virginia professor Mathews Jacob has secured a $3.9 million grant to advance his innovative research on detecting Alzheimer's disease in its early stages. Jacob, who specializes in electrical and computer engineering, is teaming up with researchers from the University of Iowa and the University of California-San Francisco to push the boundaries of imaging technology that tracks the brain's metabolic changes -; offering a fresh perspective on studying neurodegenerative disorders.

Their focus is on advancing magnetic resonance spectroscopic imaging (MRSI). Unlike standard MRI, which primarily highlights structural changes, MRSI digs deeper into the brain's chemistry to reveal subtle shifts that could signal early signs of Alzheimer's and dementia. However, current MRSI techniques face challenges like low resolution and sensitivity, which restrict their clinical use.

The team's mission is to enhance this technology, aiming for clearer images and more precise data. By fine-tuning MRSI to better target specific brain areas, they hope to transform it into a crucial tool for diagnosing neurodegenerative diseases much earlier than we can today. This breakthrough could enable doctors to screen for Alzheimer's and other disorders before symptoms even surface, paving the way for earlier and more effective treatments.

By detecting the subtle changes in brain metabolism early in the disease, we hope to give doctors a powerful tool to intervene earlier, which could make a profound difference in treatment outcomes and patients' lives."

Mathews Jacob, Professor, University of Virginia

Related Stories

Jacob's project, funded by the National Institutes of Health, will span five years. His co-principal investigators include Vincent Magnotta, professor of radiology at the University of Iowa, and Yan Li, associate professor of radiology at UCSF. Together, they aim to bring new clarity to how metabolic changes in the brain relate to Alzheimer's, with the hope of improving both diagnosis and patient care.

Source:

University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows cognitive behavioral therapy can lead to brain changes in depression patients
Disrupted glucose transport in oligodendrocytes linked to myelin thinning and aging in new research
C1QL1 protein identified as key to myelin replacement
Tiny magnetic nanorobots show promise for treating brain aneurysms
COVID-19 lockdowns accelerated brain aging in adolescent girls, researchers find
Study links protein increases to cognitive improvement in Alzheimer's
Advanced imaging techniques offer insights into brain microstructure and disease detection
Study unveils dynamic brain architecture through advanced fMRI techniques Neuroscientists In Spain ...

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cosmochemistry techniques shed light on potential new Alzheimer's disease biomarker