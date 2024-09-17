$4.1 million funding supports epilepsy treatment research using spider venom proteins

UQ researchers have received $4.1 million from the Medical Research Future Fund to advance their research into epilepsy treatments made from spider venom proteins. 

Led by Professor Ernst Wolvetang, the project aims to prove the safety and efficacy of venom-based drugs by testing them on lab-grown brain and heart organoids grown from the cells of epilepsy patients. 

The research aims to pave the way for human clinical trials and to establish organoids as a tool that can be used to test experimental treatments and therapies. 

The funding has been provided through the MRFF's Stem Cell Therapies grant scheme. 

The University of Queensland

