Trends in cannabis use among older adults in Michigan

New survey reveals rising cannabis use among older adults in Michigan: Key trends, health motivations, and safety concerns.

Study: Older Michiganders more likely than other older Americans to use cannabis. Image Credit: Inside Creative House/Shutterstock.com

A recent survey conducted by the University of Michigan analyzed cannabis use patterns among older adults in Michigan. This research highlights significant trends in both the frequency of use and the reasons behind it, particularly focusing on products containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Increased cannabis use

Sixteen years after the approval of medical cannabis in Michigan, there has been a notable rise in its use among the older population. The Michigan Poll on Healthy Aging reveals that 27% of residents aged 50 and over reported using THC-containing cannabis in the past year, exceeding the national average of 21%. Additionally, 14% of Michiganders use cannabis weekly, with 9% using it daily or nearly every day, both figures surpassing national statistics.

Driving under the influence

One concerning finding from the poll is the prevalence of cannabis use before driving. In Michigan, 21% of older cannabis users admitted to driving within two hours of consumption at least once in the past year. This figure increased to 26% among monthly users, raising safety concerns for drivers and others on the road.

Communication with healthcare providers

The survey also indicates that older adults in Michigan are more open about their cannabis use with healthcare providers. Among monthly users, 64% discussed their usage with their doctors, which is crucial for identifying potential interactions with medications. This is particularly important given the health-related reasons for cannabis use among this demographic.

Signs of dependence

The data suggest that older Michiganders who use cannabis monthly are more likely to exhibit signs of dependence compared to their national peers. For example, 35% reported needing to increase their intake to achieve the same effects. Additionally, many users indicated a growing tolerance to cannabis, which raises concerns about potential addiction.

Reasons for use

Health-related motivations for cannabis use are prominent among older adults in Michigan. The survey found that 45% of occasional users and 66% of monthly users utilize cannabis to treat medical conditions. Pain relief is the most common reason, with many also turning to cannabis for mental health support and improved sleep.

Social factors

Social motivations also influence cannabis use among older Michiganders. Forty-three percent reported using cannabis to enhance social gatherings, a higher percentage than their peers in other states, indicating a growing social acceptance of cannabis.

Awareness of cannabis risks

The survey shows that older adults in Michigan are increasingly aware of the changing nature of cannabis. Eighty-three percent believe cannabis is stronger now than it was in the past, and 72% recognize the potential for addiction. These findings highlight the need for ongoing education about the risks associated with cannabis use.

Conclusion

As older adults in Michigan increasingly turn to cannabis for both health and social reasons, it is essential to understand and manage the associated risks. Experts emphasize the importance of education regarding impaired driving, addiction, and medication interactions.

Furthermore, healthcare providers play a vital role in discussing cannabis use with their patients and offering alternative treatments for various conditions. Continued awareness and education are crucial as this demographic navigate the evolving landscape of cannabis use.