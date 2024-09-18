Keck Hospital of USC recognized as top performer in quality leadership

Keck Hospital of USC has been named a top performer in the 2024 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership award by Vizient, Inc., a leading health care performance improvement company.

The top performer designation acknowledges the hospital's excellence in delivering high-quality care as measured by the annual Vizient Quality and Accountability Study.

Keck Hospital was among 14 top performers out of 115 comprehensive academic medical centers nationally and achieved a five-star rating, the highest possible. This is the second time the hospital has been named a top performer in this category.

Being named a Vizient top performer for the second time is a tremendous honor and reflects our continual efforts to provide superior clinical outcomes for our patients. The hospital uses a rigorous quality and accountability framework to guide and benchmark our performance across many markers of patient care, which has led to this success." Stephanie Hall, MD, MHA, chief medical officer of Keck Medical Center, which includes Keck Hospital

The Vizient Quality and Accountability Study evaluates hospitals in six domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and equity of care. The study factors in data from Vizient and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as a national survey of patients' perspectives of hospital care known as the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Survey (HCAHPS).

"This latest distinction achieved by Keck Hospital of USC is made possible by our culture of shared goals, collaboration and adaptability in an ever-changing health care environment, and is a testament to our staff's unwavering commitment to deliver nationally recognized high-quality, equitable care," said Marty Sargeant, MBA, CEO of Keck Medical Center.

The Vizient recognition period spans from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

This distinction is the third national quality designation Keck Hospital has received in 2024. The hospital also earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, and was awarded five stars, the highest rating possible, on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) quality star rating report.