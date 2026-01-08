Study highlights prevalence of GLP-1/GIP medication use for weight loss in UK

In early 2025, around 4.9 million British adults - almost one in ten - are estimated to have recently used, or expressed interest in using, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) or dual GLP-1/glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonist medications to support weight loss. The findings, which are based on a nationally representative household survey of 5,260 British adults, are published in BMC Medicine.

GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP medications help lower blood sugar, support weight loss, and reduce the risk of heart and kidney complications. The GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP medications liraglutide, semaglutide, and tirzepatide are licensed for weight loss in the UK but only around 220,000 people will be eligible for treatment with these on the NHS between 2025 and 2028.

Sarah Jackson and colleagues investigated the prevalence of use and interest in GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP medications among British adults - with an average age of 49 years - using survey data collected between January and March 2025 as part of the Smoking Toolkit Study. The authors found that 2.9 % of participants reported using GLP-1 or GLP-1/GIP medications within the previous year to support weight loss. Of those who had not recently used these medications for weight loss, 6.5 % were interested in doing so within the next year. Extrapolating from these figures, the authors estimate that around 1.6 million British adults may have used GLP-1 or GLP-1/GIP medications to support weight loss between 2024 and early 2025 and that a further 3.3 million were interested in doing so at the start of 2025. Among those who used a GLP-1 or GLP-1/GIP medication to support weight loss within the previous year, 15 % reported using a medication that was not licensed for weight loss in the UK. The authors speculate that this could be due to off-label prescribing or individuals acquiring medications through non-medical routes such as online purchases.

The authors found that GLP-1 or GLP-1/GIP medication use and interest was more prevalent among women, those aged between 45 and 55 years, and those who reported experiencing moderate to severe levels of psychological distress within the previous month. Interest in GLP-1 or GLP-1/GIP medications was also higher among individuals reporting difficulties with their finances, and who were not in work due to long-term illness or disability.

The findings highlight substantial demand for GLP-1 or GLP-1/GIP medications to support weight loss in Britain. The authors recommend regular monitoring of their use, health outcomes, and broader impacts on the British healthcare system, and to ensure that they are provided safely, appropriately, sustainably, and fairly.

