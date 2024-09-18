PlaqueTec and RxCelerate collaborate on early phase drug discovery for coronary artery disease

PlaqueTec, a company identifying endotype-specific biomarkers to advance precision medicine for coronary artery disease (CAD), and RxCelerate, a leading international out-sourced drug discovery and development service provider, today announced the successful completion of a collaboration to assess small molecules identified from an initial cheminformatics drug screen in a bespoke cell-based assay developed by RxCelerate on one of PlaqueTec’s targets discovered in pilot studies.

Identification of suitable candidates from an initial virtual drug screen against a novel target in CAD, discovered by PlaqueTec, formed the basis for the collaboration with RxCelerate. The collaborative project was aimed at assessing the small molecules in a functional cell-based assay offered through RxCelerate’s bespoke services. The project has enabled the lead compounds to be characterised successfully, demonstrating the value of the assay in the progress of PlaqueTec’s mission to endotype CAD and develop personalised interventions to transform patient care. If the target is validated in PlaqueTec’s ongoing BIOPATTERN trial, the collaborators plan to bring forward other lead compounds for further investigation, alongside further drug screening for other new targets identified and validated in BIOPATTERN.

The collaboration between PlaqueTec and RxCelerate was a continuation of an initial pilot project carried out with Medicines Discovery Catapult. The early project was aimed at using computational approaches to determine candidate small molecules with activity against the novel target discovered by PlaqueTec.

Our successful collaboration with RxCelerate has enabled the characterisation of a number of small molecules against a novel candidate target in CAD. Once further targets are identified and validated through our BIOPATTERN trial, we hope to continue collaborating with RxCelerate to identify additional small molecule candidates whilst validating and providing new critical insights into the pathobiology of CAD.”

Dr Diane Proudfoot, Chief Scientific Officer, PlaqueTec

“At RxCelerate, we are proud to provide bespoke solutions to our clients to support any or all phases of their drug discovery and development campaigns,” added Dr Jill Reckless, Chief Executive Officer, RxCelerate. “Through this successful project, we have continued to demonstrate our focus on generating high-quality data and delivering complex projects on schedule through collaborative and open communication with clients. We really enjoyed working with PlaqueTec on this innovative project and hope to continue supporting its research into CAD as its BIOPATTERN trial progresses.”

