analytica expands its international network to the USA

analytica is expanding its international network and will launch analytica USA in Columbus, Ohio, in fall 2025, to cover the North American market. The new offshoot of the world's leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center from September 10 to 12.

analytica USA will follow the established analytica concept with an exhibition part, a conference part and a practice-oriented supporting program.Image Credit: © Messe München GmbH

“As part of our international strategy, we have analyzed the North American market and found that there is no other trade fair there that covers the entire laboratory value chain as comprehensively as analytica. In addition, numerous companies have expressed a strong interest in the US market,” said Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer and Stefan Rummel, the CEOs of Messe München, explaining the background to analytica USA. “With this step across the Atlantic, we are strengthening analytica's status as the leading trade fair network for the global laboratory sector, which already includes very successful local branches in China, Vietnam, South Africa and at two locations in India,” adds Susanne Grödl, Exhibition Director analytica shows worldwide.

Established trade fair concept

analytica USA picks up on analytica's unique selling point by covering the entire spectrum of laboratories in industry and research, from laboratory planning to final equipment. It follows analytica's established three-pillar concept with an exhibition area, a scientific conference and a practice-oriented supporting program with lectures and special events. This includes the popular Live Lab, where common laboratory processes are demonstrated live on a complete laboratory line. Focus topics at the trade fair will include digitalization, artificial intelligence and sustainability in the laboratory environment. analytica USA will be held every two years in Columbus, Ohio. The location is conveniently situated and offers an excellent trade fair infrastructure as well as promising visitor potential from the high-investment sectors of life sciences, IT and aerospace.

Booming laboratory market

North America currently accounts for 25 percent of the global analytical market and the growth forecasts for the US laboratory sector are promising: the market for laboratory equipment is expected to grow by 8.5 percent by 2023, with 2.5 million square meters of new laboratory space for biotechnology to be added by 2025.

We have been partners with analytica in Munich for many years and are excited about the launch of the trade fair in the United States” Clark Mulligan, President, US Laboratory Products Association.

“We highly recommend participation in analytica to our members and look forward to the value it will bring them as well as the new opportunities it will bring to the laboratory industry here.”