analytica expands its international network to the USA

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
analyticaSep 20 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

analytica is expanding its international network and will launch analytica USA in Columbus, Ohio, in fall 2025, to cover the North American market. The new offshoot of the world's leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center from September 10 to 12.

analytica USA will follow the established analytica concept with an exhibition part, a conference part and a practice-oriented supporting program. analytica USA will follow the established analytica concept with an exhibition part, a conference part and a practice-oriented supporting program.Image Credit: © Messe München GmbH

“As part of our international strategy, we have analyzed the North American market and found that there is no other trade fair there that covers the entire laboratory value chain as comprehensively as analytica. In addition, numerous companies have expressed a strong interest in the US market,” said Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer and Stefan Rummel, the CEOs of Messe München, explaining the background to analytica USA. “With this step across the Atlantic, we are strengthening analytica's status as the leading trade fair network for the global laboratory sector, which already includes very successful local branches in China, Vietnam, South Africa and at two locations in India,” adds Susanne Grödl, Exhibition Director analytica shows worldwide.

Established trade fair concept

analytica USA picks up on analytica's unique selling point by covering the entire spectrum of laboratories in industry and research, from laboratory planning to final equipment. It follows analytica's established three-pillar concept with an exhibition area, a scientific conference and a practice-oriented supporting program with lectures and special events. This includes the popular Live Lab, where common laboratory processes are demonstrated live on a complete laboratory line. Focus topics at the trade fair will include digitalization, artificial intelligence and sustainability in the laboratory environment. analytica USA will be held every two years in Columbus, Ohio. The location is conveniently situated and offers an excellent trade fair infrastructure as well as promising visitor potential from the high-investment sectors of life sciences, IT and aerospace.

Booming laboratory market

North America currently accounts for 25 percent of the global analytical market and the growth forecasts for the US laboratory sector are promising: the market for laboratory equipment is expected to grow by 8.5 percent by 2023, with 2.5 million square meters of new laboratory space for biotechnology to be added by 2025.

We have been partners with analytica in Munich for many years and are excited about the launch of the trade fair in the United States”

Clark Mulligan, President, US Laboratory Products Association.

“We highly recommend participation in analytica to our members and look forward to the value it will bring them as well as the new opportunities it will bring to the laboratory industry here.”

Source:

analytica

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Novel Co-STAR cells show promise in targeting and eradicating cancer
AHN Biotechnologie GmbH – Premium private label manufacturing biotechnology
WEHI spinout aims to revolutionize the development of cancer drugs
Breathing New Life into Diagnostics: Plasmion's SICRIT® Technology
​MGI Tech shares new data on core DNEBSEQ technology and showcases latest sequencing innovations at ESHG 2024
Foam technology revolutionizes gene therapy, boosting efficiency and safety
Scientists discover key age-related biological shifts at 40 and 60
Asymptomatic zebrafish in pet trade carry new hemorrhagic virus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Hydrogel implant technology offers new hope for women seeking reversible sterilization and endometriosis treatment