The role of CRISPR-Cas9 in combating mosquito-borne diseases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdSep 23 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. As global warming increases, mosquito activity areas are expanding, alongside changes in the natural environment and the misuse of insecticides, thus further increasing mosquito resistance and exposing the world to an elevated risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

With advancements in gene editing technology, researchers are continually attempting to modify various mosquito genes and validate their functional roles with CRISPR-Cas9 technology. The authors of this article review recent applications of CRISPR-Cas9-based gene editing technology in mosquito-borne disease prevention and control, as well as mosquito population suppression, phenotyping, and resistance.

The development of new techniques are also discussed, such as ReMOT Control and DIPA-CRISPR, which differ from conventional embryo microinjection and should be expanded in future insect gene editing research.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Liu, X., et al. (2024) Advances in CRISPR/Cas9-Based Gene Editing Technology in Mosquitoes. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.15212/ZOONOSES-2024-0020.

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ERS Genomics and medicines discovery catapult sign CRISPR/Cas9 license agreement
New gene variants linked to early menopause and cancer risk identified
Study on Arabidopsis thaliana plants reveals new insights into epigenetic regulation
TAAR1 gene: A new key to mental health
Scientists pinpoint thousands of gene variants linked to breast and ovarian cancer risk
A new genetic perspective on monilethrix
SP-101 gene therapy shows promise for cystic fibrosis treatment
Asimov launches AAV Edge, a suite of AI models, host cells, and genetic tools for end-to-end gene therapy development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Gene therapy shows dramatic vision improvement for rare inherited condition