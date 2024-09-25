Novel nasal spray shows promise in preventing respiratory infections

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileySep 25 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

New research published in Advanced Materials reports a novel nasal spray for preventing respiratory infections. The spray works by forming a protective coating on the nasal cavity, which captures airborne respiratory droplets and acts as a physical barrier against viruses and bacteria, while effectively neutralizing them.

In studies conducted on mice, the Pathogen Capture and Neutralizing Spray (PCANS) demonstrated up to 8 hours of nasal retention. In a severe Influenza A model, a single pre-exposure dose of PCANS resulted in a greater than 99.99% reduction in lung viral titers. Treated mice achieved complete protection, in stark contrast to the untreated group, which showed no protection.

PCANS has the potential to provide an additional layer of protection against respiratory infections when traditional measures like masks and vaccines fall short. With its broad-spectrum activity, it could offer defense against emerging variants of the flu, RSV, COVID-19, and beyond."

Nitin Joshi, PhD, Corresponding Author, Assistant Professor at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Joseph, J., et al. (2024) Toward a Radically Simple Multi-Modal Nasal Spray for Preventing Respiratory Infections. Advanced Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adma.202406348.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study uncovers OLAH as key driver of fatal respiratory disease
Wearing surgical face masks in public spaces reduces the risk of self-reported respiratory symptoms
Breath analysis promises rapid diagnosis of lower respiratory infections
Upper respiratory microbiome shows age, sex, and lifestyle impacts, study finds
Study links e-cigarette use to increased respiratory symptoms
Preclinical blood test could predict severe respiratory conditions
Korean researchers accelerate race for respiratory disease cures
​​​​​​​Rice and Baylor receive $2.8 million to suppress inflammation and lung damage in ARDS patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
ChatGPT outperforms trainee doctors in respiratory disease assessments