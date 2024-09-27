Genolier Innovation Hub opens as a leading center for research and innovation in Europe

Today, the Genolier Innovation Hub officially opened within the BioAlps Health Valley, marking a significant milestone for the Swiss, and global health and life sciences industries. The Hub has been designed as a center of excellence dedicated to fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and cutting-edge advancement of translational research and health innovation.

Strategically positioned between the two major cities, Geneva and Lausanne, the BioAlps Health Valley is a life sciences cluster situated at the geographical, technological and economic crossroads of European markets. In addition to hosting numerous international and governmental organizations, this broader region of Western Switzerland accommodates world-class health and research organizations, such as the WHO.

The Genolier Innovation Hub is integrated within the Genolier Healthcare campus, along with the Clinique de Genolier, the Nescens Clinic, and the Genolier Cancer Center. It brings together 25,000 square meters of offices, laboratories, and training spaces, as well as an immersive 270° auditorium that can accommodate up to 300 people. The site also includes a rooftop five-senses garden, offering panoramic views of Lake Geneva and the Alps, integrating green spaces into the work environment to stimulate creativity and well-being.

In addition to its modern infrastructure, the Hub offers a technical platform dedicated to education and training, including state-of-the-art technical facilities, surgical rooms, and radiotherapy bunkers, providing access to the latest medical technologies across specialised fields. These initiatives are essential to the Hub’s mission to disseminate knowledge and train the professionals of tomorrow.

Anna Gräbner, CEO of the Genolier Innovation Hub, stated:The Genolier Innovation Hub is more than just a research facility. It is an environment where ideas come to life, and barriers between research, industry, and clinical practice are eliminated. We aim to create an ecosystem where innovation thrives in a seamless and interdisciplinary manner.”

Antoine Hubert, President of the Genolier Innovation Hub, added: “To truly redefine medical standards, significant investments and close collaboration among all health stakeholders are necessary. Our Hub represents this shared vision, where technology and clinical practice converge to improve patients' quality of life.”

The Hub aspires to become a global leader in developing innovative solutions for current and future health challenges. Offering state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure, it has been designed to facilitate the connection between cutting-edge research and clinical application, to drive forward advances in patient care. It integrates key players from industry, research, public and private hospitals from Switzerland and beyond, with GE Healthcare, Accuray, biopȏle, and RaySearch Laboratories already established on-site.

Oscar Matzinger, Medical Director of Radio-Oncology at Swiss Medical Network, one of the site’s partners, stated: “The Hub enables unprecedented interaction between researchers and clinicians, facilitating the development and rapid adoption of new, tailored medical technologies that meet practitioners' needs.”

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
