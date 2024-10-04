Myogenes Clozapine Test promises to improve outcomes for schizophrenia patients

Myogenes, a leading innovator in genetic testing, has been awarded a grant from Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, to further develop its revolutionary Myogenes Clozapine Test for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS). This cutting-edge genetic analysis tool promises to dramatically improve patient care and generate substantial cost savings for the NHS.

The Myogenes Clozapine Test addresses an unmet need in mental health care. By providing comprehensive genetic analysis, the test predicts treatment response, assesses agranulocytosis risk, identifies Benign Ethnic Neutropenia (BEN) – (a common genotype condition prevalent amongst individuals of African, Middle Eastern and West Indian descent) and determines optimal dosage for clozapine – the only existing effective treatment for TRS.

"This Innovate UK grant is a significant milestone in our mission to transform mental health treatment," said Clare Brenner, Founder and CEO of Myogenes. "Our test has the potential to reduce the clozapine bed stay from 117 days to 17 days. This translates to improved patient outcomes and projected NHS savings of £1.78 billion over three years."

The project has gained support from leading healthcare institutions, with pilot projects currently underway across five NHS trusts involving 200 patients. The Central North West London NHS Trust has already integrated the test into its protocol for patient care, while in the USA, the University of Maryland School of Medicine is beginning its own pilot programme.

The Myogenes Clozapine Test represents a paradigm shift in TRS treatment. Its potential to optimize patient care while significantly reducing healthcare costs aligns perfectly with the NHS's focus on innovation and efficiency." Professor David Taylor, Director of Pharmacy and Pathology, Maudsley Hospital

This innovation comes at a crucial time, as highlighted in Lord Darzi's recent report on the NHS in England, which emphasizes the need for transformative solutions to address healthcare challenges. The Myogenes Clozapine Test exemplifies the kind of innovative, cost-effective approach that can help modernize and improve NHS services.