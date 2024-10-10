Bilingualism enhances brain connectivity and efficiency

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
McGill UniversityOct 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Neuroplasticity is the brain's ability to build connections within itself, adapting to the surrounding environment. The brain is most plastic in childhood, forming new pathways in reaction to stimuli such as language. 

Past research has shown that learning a second language may positively affect attention, healthy aging and even recovery after brain injury. A new study from The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital) of McGill university, the University of Ottawa and the University of Zaragoza in Spain elaborates on bilingualism's role in cognition, showing increased efficiency of communication between brain regions. 

Scientists recruited 151 participants who either spoke French, English, or both languages, and recorded the age at which they learned their second language. The participants were scanned using resting state functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to record whole-brain connectivity, rather than focusing on specific regions as was done in previous bilingualism studies. 

fMRI scans revealed that bilingual participants had increased connectivity between brain regions than monolingual participants, and this connectivity was stronger in those who learned their second language at a younger age. This effect was particularly strong between the cerebellum and the left frontal cortex. 

The results mirror previous studies which have shown that brain regions do not work in isolation, but interact with others to understand and produce language. Research has also shown that whole-brain efficiency aids cognitive performance. 

This latest study reveals more about how bilingualism influences the brain connections we use to think, communicate and experience the world around us. 

Our work suggests learning a second language during childhood helps build a more efficient brain organization in terms of functional connectivity. The results indicate that the earlier the second language experience, the broader extent of brain areas involved in neuroplasticity. That's why we are observing higher connectivity of the cerebellum with the cortex in earlier exposures to a second language." 

Zeus Gracia Tabuenca, the paper's first author

Related Stories

The research was published in the journal Communications Biology on [???]. It was funded with the support of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, the Blema and Arnold Steinberg Family Foundation, The Centre for Research on Brain, Language and Music via the Fonds de recherche du Québec, Brain Canada, the Canada Research Chair program, the European Union's NextGeneration programme and the Spanish Ministry of Universities' Margarita Salas Program. 

Source:

McGill University

Journal reference:

Gracia-Tabuenca, Z., et al. (2024) Enhanced efficiency in the bilingual brain through the inter-hemispheric cortico-cerebellar pathway in early second language acquisition. Communications Biology. doi.org/10.1038/s42003-024-06965-1.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study confirms brain's waste-clearance pathways in humans
GLP-1 drugs protect brain health by improving neurovascular function and reducing inflammation
New method harnesses light to activate neurons in the brain
Researchers unveil complete neuronal map of fruit fly brain
Brainstem inflammation may explain long Covid symptoms
Researchers use AI to reveal sex-based differences in glioblastoma prognosis
New study links brain activity with daily behavior and long-term mental health
New pathway linking neuron selectivity to cognitive disorders uncovered

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study unravels the unique patterns of brain shrinkage in Alzheimer's disease