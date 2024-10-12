Emphasizing workforce diversity in the One Health approach

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Complexity Science HubOct 12 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new article highlights a critical issue in the One Health approach-;an emerging global framework for tackling complex health challenges at the intersection of human, animal, and environmental health. In the article in The Lancet Planetary Health, scientists Amélie Desvars-Larrive and Fariba Karimi from the Complexity Science Hub (CSH) point out that One Health's current framework fails to explicitly address workforce diversity.

According to Desvars-Larrive and Karimi, true innovation in solving public health challenges requires not just an interdisciplinary approach but also a diverse workforce that reflects a range of human differences-;including ethnic, gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, and more.

The multiple facets of diversity

"We usually think of diversity in One Health in terms of teams with experts from different knowledge areas," explains Desvars-Larrive, who leads CSH's research team on Health Across Species. "After meeting Fariba at CSH, I learned that diversity goes far beyond that," says Desvars-Larrive, also a professor in Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna.

"Diversity has multiple facets. As we argue here, those differences in terms of social constructs such as ethnicity, race, and sexual orientation, contribute to diverse lived experiences that are important when addressing complex health challenges," says Karimi, who leads CSH's research team on Algorithmic Fairness. 

"Such global challenges are often complex problems and to solve them we need a diverse group of people to examine the problem from different angles and bring a variety of perspectives and methods," explains Karimi, also a professor of Social Data Science at Graz University of Technology. 

Related Stories

In her research, Karimi explores a wide range of social problems and phenomena through computational social science. Her recent work addresses the emergence of biases and inequality in social networks, as well as the visibility of minorities. 

Innovative and creative thinking

According to Desvars-Larrive and Karimi, diversity fosters creativity, reduces groupthink, and improves the quality of scientific research. "Teams that encompass a diverse mix of genders, sociocultural backgrounds, and perspectives, while fostering inclusiveness, tend to be more productive, more competitive, more innovative, and better equipped to find effective science-based solutions. Notably, diversity in teams enhances community participation, particularly when researching minority populations," add the CSH scientists. 

"CSH fosters interdisciplinary research and communication, which allowed me to chat with Amélie about this topic ultimately leading to this shared understanding and this publication, showing the importance of creating space for diverse views," adds Karimi.

Source:

Complexity Science Hub

Journal reference:

Desvars-Larrive, A., & Karimi, F. (2024). Beyond silos: integrating diversity for a stronger One Health. The Lancet Planetary Health. doi.org/10.1016/s2542-5196(24)00236-5.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Machine learning early warning system reduces non-palliative deaths in general medicine unit
Research shows brain synchronization between humans and dogs
Exploring Japanese medicine: Longevity, lifestyle, and emerging health priorities
Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood
Clarification urgently needed for detected signal of semaglutide-linked suicidal ideation
Bruker Introduces Innovative Neuroscience Research Solution with High-Speed OptoVolt Voltage Imaging
Optimizing research with automation: Solutions and best practices
Disrupted glucose transport in oligodendrocytes linked to myelin thinning and aging in new research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
The Key Role of iPSC-Derived Microglia in Research and Drug Discovery