Exploring innovations in cardiovascular medicine at TCT MedTech Forum

As the pace of change accelerates in healthcare, the most pressing questions in cardiovascular medicine demand immediate answers. These challenges and more will be tackled head-on at the third annual TCT® MedTech Innovation Forum on Sunday, October 27, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. This full-day event, organized by a partnership among the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®), Fogarty Innovation, and the FDA, launches TCT® 2024. Visionary leaders from across the medtech landscape will convene to explore bold solutions, share pioneering insights, and shape the future of cardiovascular care. The complete program is now available online.

The Forum features three dynamic tracks designed to give attendees a deep dive into the most critical and exciting areas of medtech innovation today:

  • Global Market Dynamics, where thought leaders dissect the global trends reshaping innovation.
  • Hot Topics in Medtech Innovation, covering the most exciting technological developments of our field. 
  • FDA University for Startups, offering first-time entrepreneurs insider tips for confidently navigating the US regulatory process.

Attendees will also witness the highly anticipated TCT® Shark Tank Innovation Competition. The competition will showcase device concepts with the potential to revolutionize care across clinical areas. Finalists will present to a panel of expert judges competing for a prestigious $200,000 award from the Jon DeHaan Foundation.

"Breakthrough ideas often emerge directly from patient care experiences and entrepreneurs require the tools and insights to fast-track solutions to real-world healthcare challenges" said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and CEO of CRF®. "This Forum serves as the bridge between clinical need and disruptive innovation, helping accelerate the development of treatments that will shape the future of cardiovascular medicine."

Innovation has the power to fundamentally change lives. But to succeed, it requires ecosystem-wide support. Our partnership with CRF® creates a unique platform where innovators can unite to explore opportunities, address challenges, and enhance collaboration with the goal of improving human health."

Andrew Cleeland, CEO of Fogarty Innovation

Last year's Forum drew over 2,000 participants and featured prominent figures, including FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and industry leaders from all across the medtech industry. This year promises to bring together even more influential voices from across healthcare, government, venture capital, and academia.

