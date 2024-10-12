JRC releases a new CRM to aid the fight against beta-thalassemia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Commission, Joint Research Centre (JRC)Oct 12 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Our blood is a window to our health. Doctors examine biomarkers in our blood to determine our health status. These molecules can indicate if any abnormal processes are taking place, which could point to a disease. However, the process behind blood measurements is highly complex and the results can vary considerably between different methods and laboratories. This poses a major challenge for diagnosis or therapeutic intervention.

To help standardize blood tests carried out by different laboratories, the JRC develops clinical certified reference materials (CRMs). These control materials form the basis for reliable and stable clinical measurements. A CRM typically comes in a 'bottle', a sample with a known quantity of what is being measured, like a gold standard for laboratory tests. When laboratories use these CRMs, they can be confident that their results are correct and precise.

The JRC has now released a new CRM to aid the fight against beta-thalassemia. This genetic blood disorder reduces the production of haemoglobin, the iron-containing protein in red blood cells carrying oxygen throughout the body. It can lead to severe anaemia and may require patients to receive lifelong blood transfusions. In extreme cases, untreated beta-thalassemia may lead to death.

The disease occurs worldwide but is more prevalent in Mediterranean countries. In Italy, around 6% of the population carries the gene, in Greece 8.1%, and in Cyprus 12%.

Detecting beta-thalassemia

Beta-thalassemia is passed down from parents who may not even know they carry the gene, because they may not have any symptoms. However, if both parents carry the gene, their child may suffer from the disease.

Healthy carriers and patients have higher levels of a specific type of haemoglobin called HbA2. To identify potential carriers, HbA2 tests are used to screen couples that plan to have children. If both prospective parents are carriers, they can opt for further prenatal screening or preimplantation genetic testing to see if their child may be affected.

Related Stories

Existing tests are not accurate enough to always identify carriers and diagnoses can differ depending on the testing kit used. The JRC has now developed two new reference materials that manufacturers can use to improve the accuracy of their beta-thalassemia tests. These CRMs finetune the existing tests and help eliminate any disagreement between test results, regardless of the brand of testing kit used. These materials are the first internationally available CRMs developed to help identify carriers and patients with beta-thalassemia and are an important step forward in the fight against the disease.

How JRC guarantees reliable blood analysis

The JRC has decades of experience in producing clinical CRMs for a variety of purposes, from standard blood tests to detecting chronic diseases, such as Alzheimer's and diabetes.

For example, in 2017, the JRC released a CRM for cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers. This fluid is very valuable because it is in direct contact with the brain and can reflect biochemical changes associated with Alzheimer's disease. As such, the CRM enables earlier and more accurate detection. The JRC is currently developing two additional CRMs to further improve the detection of Alzheimer's disease.

In addition, the JRC is developing a CRM for celiac disease, a chronic immune disorder triggered by gluten ingestion. This will be the very first CRM for this disease.

Source:

European Commission, Joint Research Centre (JRC)

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers uncover genetic link between bipolar disorder type I and epilepsy
Two genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger microglial inflammation in females
Incorrect arm positioning inflates blood pressure readings, risking misdiagnosis
Genetic factors that make the bacteria behind cholera so dangerous uncovered
Innovative genomic approach identifies rare Long QT syndrome carriers
Genetic study uncovers key drivers of metabolic syndrome with brain tissue links
Study highlights gender differences in genetic risk for psychotic disorders
New genetic syndrome bridges the gap between neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bruker Introduces Innovative Neuroscience Research Solution with High-Speed OptoVolt Voltage Imaging