Exploring AI's role in transforming healthcare diagnosis and treatment

How artificial intelligence (AI) can revolutionize he way healthcare providers diagnose, treat and prevent medical conditions will be explored in the first inaugural lecture of 2024-25 to be held at Aston University on Wednesday 23 October 2024 at 1800 hrs.

In this public lecture, Maia Angelova, professor of artificial intelligence in health at The Sir Peter Rigby Digital Futures Institute at Aston University, will explain how new AI-driven models and algorithms take into account an individual's health profiles, variability in genes, physiological functions, lifestyle and environment, using machine learning, mathematical modelling and advanced data analytics.

These algorithms reveal data patterns that can be used to predict disease and treatment outcomes for the individual and put the patient in the centre of the healthcare system. Furthermore, measurements and modelling at different scales can enhance the understanding of different diseases and conditions in this human-centred, data-driven approach.

Professor Angelova will examine these concepts with examples of her research in sleep and insomnia, diabetes, back pain and decision-making. She will discuss how the knowledge from different domains can transform the data-driven models into trustworthy and explainable tools that assist and support the medical profession.

She will also talk about the importance of multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approaches and ethical guidance when using artificial intelligence to empower people.

Professor Angelova is a data scientist and applied mathematician with significant contributions to the area of AI in health. Before joining Aston University, she was professor of data analytics and machine learning at the School of Information Technology at Deakin University, Australia and was one of the founding directors of the Data to Intelligence Research Centre.

She is a fellow of The Institute of Physics, member of the Council of Complex Systems Society, member of The London Mathematical Society, The Australian Mathematical Society, Society of Mathematical Biology and the European Women in Mathematics.

Speaking in advance of her lecture, Professor Angelova said:

"Think about the benefits to our health if our treatments were tailored around the individual's health, genes and habits. Precision healthcare is an emerging approach for personal healthcare and disease prevention that considers the individual's variability in overall health, genes, lifestyle and environment.

"This approach can increase the efficiency of treatments, while at the same time, can reduce the cost to the healthcare systems. It leverages new technologies that collect health data, as well as physiological and biological information, on a personal level in a multi-scale manner."

The lecture is open to all and free to attend either in-person or online, but places must be booked in advance via Eventbrite.

The in-person lecture will take place in the Susan Cadbury Lecture Theatre at Aston Business School, Aston University B4 7ET. Tea and coffee will be available before the lecture from 1800 hrs onwards and the lecture will be followed by a wine reception from 1930 to 2000 hrs.