Compassionate approaches needed for miscarriage management in Canada

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Canadian Medical Association JournalOct 15 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Miscarriage, or early pregnancy loss, can have devastating emotional effects, but it is poorly managed in Canada. A review published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.231489 provides guidance to physicians on how to diagnose and manage this condition and calls for referral to outpatient early pregnancy assessment clinics (EPACs) as well as a compassionate approach.

October 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

Data suggest that 15%–20% of all confirmed pregnancies result in miscarriage, with about half caused by chromosomal abnormalities, a risk that increases with age. These early losses, while common, can be devastating.

"Providers must bear in mind the considerable psychological effects of early pregnancy loss and not underestimate compassion as a cornerstone of assessment, management, and follow-up," writes Dr. Modupe Tunde-Byass, an obstetrician/gynecologist at North York General Hospital and associate professor at the University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, with coauthors.

Many pregnant people with bleeding and cramping seek care from the emergency department. However, for those without symptoms of a ruptured ectopic pregnancy or major uterine hemorrhage, seeking care in an overcrowded emergency department often means long delays, sitting in a waiting room chair, to see a health care provider.

"Although the emergency department is the safest and most expeditious place for a pregnant person to be treated for massive uterine hemorrhage or a suspected ruptured ectopic pregnancy, pregnant patients who are not critically ill often receive suboptimal care in emergency settings," writes Dr. Catherine Varner, an emergency physician and deputy editor, CMAJ in an editorial https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.241402.

The authors of both articles recommend referral, where available, to an outpatient EPAC staffed by health care professionals skilled in delivering comprehensive, compassionate care for this specific patient cohort.

"Research from Ontario and British Columbia has shown that EPACs can ameliorate patient experience and have been shown to improve clinical outcomes, reduce repeat assessments in the emergency department, and lead to improved patient satisfaction," writes Dr. Tunde-Byass.

However, these services are lagging.

Given health systems' current focus on health care innovations that seek to provide the right care, at the right time, by the right provider, in the right location, prioritization of patients experiencing early pregnancy loss would seem deserving of attention, given their risk for enduring physical and psychological effects related to existing models of care. It is time to invest in early pregnancy assessment clinics that are better equipped to provide a more tailored, patient-centred experience and greater understanding of early pregnancy complications and loss than can be found in an overcrowded emergency department."

Dr. Catherine Varner, emergency physician 

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Journal reference:

Mehra, V. M., et al. (2024) Diagnosis and management of early pregnancy loss. CMAJ. doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.231489.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bruker Introduces Innovative Neuroscience Research Solution with High-Speed OptoVolt Voltage Imaging
Coffee consumption during pregnancy not linked to children's neurodevelopmental difficulties
Research highlights impact of body weight on pregnancy outcomes
Does drinking coffee during pregnancy really affect a child’s neurodevelopment? New study says likely not
Alcohol's effects on embryo development detected in late-gestation placenta
How does a vegan diet in pregnancy affect mother and baby?
Deadly high blood pressure during pregnancy is on the rise
Here’s why getting a covid shot during pregnancy is important

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Targeted therapy improves pregnancy outcomes