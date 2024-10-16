Study highlights health benefits of air pollution and climate policies in New York City

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Columbia University's Mailman School of Public HealthOct 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new study analyzes the links between the enactment of major air pollution and climate policies in New York City and significant improvement in air quality during the period 1998-2021. It finds a cumulative beneficial effect of these policies both city-wide and among residents residing in communities that have been disproportionately affected by air pollution.

The study by environmental health scientists at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health is published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Public Health.

Because of the known significant associations between the pollutants studied and multiple adverse health effects, there are important implications for health benefits, particularly for children, who are especially vulnerable to these exposures. The results support further environmental and social policy changes to prevent the serious health impacts of air pollution from fossil fuel emissions."

Frederica P. Perera, DrPH, PhD, senior author, director of the Program in Translational Research at the Columbia Center for Children's Environmental Health (CCCEH), Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health

The researchers utilized publicly available citywide air monitoring data for particulate matter (PM2.5) and 60 nitrogen dioxide (NO2) from 2009–2021 from the New York City Community Air Survey (NYCCAS) database and CCCEH cohort data on residential exposure to PM2.5 and NO2 and personal exposure to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) during pregnancies occurring from 1998–2016 and 1998–2021, respectively. They compared annual and overall reductions in PM2.5 and NO2 citywide and reductions in PAH concentrations in the cohort studies.

Co-authors include Kathleen Lau (first author), Jia Guo, Yuqi Miao, Kylie W. Riley, Shuang Wang, and Julie Herbstman at Columbia Mailman School and Zev Ross at Zev Ross Spatial Analysis.

The research was supported by the John and Wendy Neu Foundation and the New York Community Trust.

Source:

Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health

Journal reference:

Lau, K., et al. (2024) Major air pollution and climate policies in NYC and trends in NYC air quality 1998–2021. Frontiers in Public Health. doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2024.1474534.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SCD health disparities tied to community factors
Study highlights delays in care for pediatric trauma patients
Study warns of increasing Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases among children in California
COVID-19 raises the risk of type 2 diabetes in children, study reveals
Major studies reveal improved treatment for children with Group 3 medulloblastoma
Neuroimaging study reveals structural brain differences in children with autism
Can soda taxes fight obesity? New research adds to the debate
Understanding why some children develop PTSD and anxiety after trauma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Early bedtime boosts children's gut health by increasing beneficial bacteria