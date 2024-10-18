New data highlights the urgent reality of dementia in Australia

The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released today highlights the urgent reality of dementia in Australia, revealing dementia is set to become the nation’s leading cause of death.

In 2023, dementia accounted for 9.1 percent of all deaths, closely following ischemic heart disease at 9.2 percent. Dementia remains the leading cause of death for Australian women, representing 12.2 percent of all female deaths and 6.4 percent of male deaths.

The figures also show that dementia is now the leading cause of death in South Australia, the Australian Capital Territory, and, for the first time, New South Wales.

Dementia Australia CEO Professor Tanya Buchanan said that, given there is no cure for dementia and poor community understanding of the terminal nature of the disease, the ABS data reinforces the urgent need for a public health approach to reducing – or preventing - the risk of developing dementia.

This call is backed by the 2024 update of the Lancet Commission on the prevention, treatment, and care of dementia, which reports that almost half of dementia cases worldwide could be prevented or delayed.” Professor Tanya Buchanan, CEO, Dementia Australia

“There are currently an estimated 421,000 Australians living with dementia and without a significant intervention, this number is expected to increase to more than 812,500 by 2054.

“As dementia edges closer to becoming the leading cause of death of Australians, it is crucial that we act now to focus on the brain health of the nation as well as provide more targeted, effective support to those impacted by dementia. Taking this dual approach will ensure we are working towards reducing the impact of dementia in the future.

“Australians currently impacted by dementia can access support now by contacting the National Dementia Helpline on 1800 100 500, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”