EURESTOP network aims to tackle antibiotic resistance crisis

There is compelling evidence that bacteria, parasites, viruses, and fungi are developing resistance to antimicrobials. As a result, infections in humans, animals, and plants are becoming increasingly difficult, and in some cases impossible, to treat.

Drug resistance is becoming one of the global health threats against widespread bacterial infections. The last COVID-19 pandemic and the mobilization by the scientific community to develop an efficient vaccine are still on everyone's minds. Late August 2024, the World Health Organisation warned about the swift spread of a new virulent strain of Monkeypox across Africa and declared it a public health emergency of international concern.

According to the UN, bacterial drug resistance causes around 700,000 deaths each year, and it is estimated that 300 million premature deaths can be recorded by 2050. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Commission have identified antibiotic resistance as one of the top three health threats of the 21st century.

No drugs or therapeutic approaches can effectively combat bacterial resistance to antimicrobials. This poses a serious risk to hospitalized patients and contributes to the spread of these resistant organisms within the general population, beyond clinical environments.

Key facts

Antibiotic resistance happens when bacteria change, making antibiotics less effective or useless.

Bacteria can become resistant when antibiotics are overused or misused.

Resistant bacteria can spread between people, communities, and countries making it harder to control infections.

Antibiotics should be used during the entire course of treatment to avoid the onset of new antibiotic resistances.

Reducing unnecessary antibiotic use in agriculture and improving hygiene and vaccination can also help.

Current research in this field is highly fragmented and mostly monodisciplinary, thus limiting the development of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Finding a solution to the serious problem of antimicrobial resistance will require a combination of multiple disciplines, including chemistry, biology, immunology, physics, and medicine in a one health approach.

Introducing EURESTOP COST Action

To overcome the barriers and develop a concrete commitment to basic and translational research, EURESTOP COST Action kicked off last autumn. The European Network for Diagnosis and Treatment of Antibiotic-resistant Bacterial Infections has already united 500 European scientists with different skills and expertise, from 49 countries.

The Action's networking efforts will address a significant limitation or disparity in current research: the fragmented expertise in isolated research groups or laboratories. By bringing together academic and industrial researchers from various regions of Europe with diverse skills, and expertise, EURESTOP COST Action will foster collaboration and align with its primary objectives.

"Antimicrobial resistance is a serious health threat, which has been unfortunately neglected in the last decades. Raising awareness on this issue and - especially - bringing the scientific community under the umbrella of the EURESTOP COST Action will help defining research priorities and boosting the development of innovative therapeutic solutions." Prof. Mattia Mori, Chair of EURESTOP

"EURESTOP is also highly beneficial for Young Researchers and Innovators, who have the opportunity to grow in an international and multidisciplinary environment, and to develop their career becoming the next generation of EU skilled scientists in fields related to antimicrobial resistance and beyond," adds Prof. Mori.



EURESTOP aims to investigate the genetic and molecular basis of bacterial antimicrobial resistance (AMR), leading to the development of innovative diagnostic tools, and repurposed drugs ready for clinical use to offer personalised treatments for drug-resistant bacterial infections. By understanding microbes' actions and resistance strategies, the network intends to develop innovative diagnostic tools and deliver lead/pre-clinical candidates, antibody-based therapies, and clinical-ready repurposed drugs for the personalized treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections.

Moreover, this initiative seeks to enhance collaboration among European scientists and strengthen the competitiveness of European research by promoting the application of translational research outcomes.

Education is key

Currently, there are no other European consortia focused on expanding networking and training for scientists in the full spectrum of bacterial drug resistance, from diagnosis and characterisation to the development of preclinical candidates with a translational approach. EURESTOP aims to bridge the gap between European researchers who are highly motivated and committed to in-depth research on resistant bacteria, while also promoting the mobility and career development of young scientists

Antibiotic resistance like climate change is a shared global problem that does not respect national borders. Therefore a correct, effective and capillary information about this compelling threat - i.e. why and when it is induced, how medical doctors, lay people and politicians can make the difference - is essential to pass the message that now it is the time for global actions. EURESTOP is committed in improving awareness and understanding of antimicrobial resistance through effective communication, education and training and in strengthening the importance of surveillance and research", says Cristina Nativi, the EURESTOP Science Communication Coordinator.

The initiative will set guidelines for appropriate antimicrobial use in human and animal therapy. In addition, EURESTOP will create a roadmap for personalised treatments by assessing bacterial susceptibility to existing drugs. Through conferences, workshops, and numerous initiatives, the network will establish an open communication platform for stakeholders, including SMEs, large companies, policymakers, and health professionals.