New position statement advocates for permanent standard time in the UK

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyOct 23 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The British Sleep Society has released a position statement in the Journal of Sleep Research advocating for the abolition of the twice-yearly clock changes in the UK and the restoration of permanent Standard Time (Greenwich Mean Time). This recommendation is based on scientific evidence highlighting the adverse effects of the clock change and Daylight Saving Time (DST) on sleep and circadian health.

The British Sleep Society emphasizes that sleep is central to health and well-being and the enforced changes of clock time to DST can interfere negatively with sleep regulation. "What we often don't realize is that DST changes our schedules, moving them forward by one hour while daylight remains the same. DST forces us all to get up and go to work or school one hour earlier, often in the dark," said co-author Eva Winnebeck, PhD, of the University of Surrey. The Society stresses that natural daylight in the morning is crucial for maintaining an alignment of our body clocks with day and night, which is essential for optimal sleep and overall health.

Some people even advocate switching to DST all year around. We think this is misguided, because it would leave us with dark mornings during the winter, and morning light is critically important for keeping our body clocks synchronized."

Malcolm von Schantz, PhD, coauthor of Northumbria University

Other sleep societies have also argued against year-round DST and advocate for the return to year-round Standard Time, but this position statement is the first published UK perspective. "The unique location and orientation of our UK landmass needs to be considered because permanent DST would over-disadvantage people west and north of London," said first author Megan Crawford, PhD, of the University of Strathclyde.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Crawford, M. R., et al. (2024) The British Sleep Society position statement on Daylight Saving Time in the UK. Journal of Sleep Researchdoi.org/10.1111/jsr.14352.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sleep deprivation impairs learning abilities, research shows
Prenatal exposure to cannabinoids impacts adult health in rats
British sleep researchers urge the government to abolish twice-yearly clock changes
Breakthrough research reveals key role of melatonin receptor in REM sleep
Poor sleep before surgery linked to increased risk of postoperative delirium
New study shows brain waves can be manipulated during REM sleep
Music therapy improves sleep and comfort in preterm infants
Study reveals gaps in child sleep guidelines across Canadian provinces

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Iron deficiency linked to restless sleep in ADHD and autism