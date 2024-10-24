KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Less than two weeks to go

The host

Julie Rovner KFF Health News @jrovner

Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KFF Health News' weekly health policy news podcast, "What the Health?" A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book "Health Care Politics and Policy A to Z," now in its third edition.

As abortion and other reproductive issues gain more prominence in the looming election, some Republicans are trying to moderate their anti-abortion positions, particularly in states where access to the procedure remains politically popular. 

Meanwhile, open enrollment is underway for Medicare, even as some health plans are challenging in court the federal government's decision to reduce their quality ratings — with millions of dollars at stake. 

This week's panelists are Julie Rovner of KFF Health News, Rachel Cohrs Zhang of Stat, Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet, and Victoria Knight of Axios.

Panelists

Among the takeaways from this week's episode:

  • With polls showing more voters citing abortion as a top voting issue, some candidates with long track records opposing abortion rights are working to moderate their positions.
  • Many older Americans will spend less on prescription drugs next year due to a new out-of-pocket pricing cap, among other changes in store as provisions of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act take effect. But some are realizing the limits on those benefits, as deeper problems persist in drug pricing, insurance coverage, and access.
  • The FDA is reconsidering a weight-loss drug decision that caused confusion for patients and compounding pharmacies. Compounded drugs are intended for individual issues, like needing a different dosage — and while the process can be used to augment mass manufacturing during shortages, it is not well suited to address access and pricing issues.
  • In abortion news, a comprehensive study shows abortions have increased since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, even among women in states with strict restrictions — and those states are seeing higher infant mortality rates, according to separate research. And an effort is underway to revive in a Texas court the challenge to mifepristone's FDA approval. The last challenge failed because the Supreme Court found the plaintiffs lacked standing.

Also this week, Rovner interviews Tricia Neuman, senior vice president of KFF and executive director of its Program on Medicare Policy, about Medicare open enrollment and the changes to the program for 2025. 

Plus, for "extra credit" the panelists suggest health policy stories they read this week that they think you should read, too: 

Related Stories

Julie Rovner: NBC News' "Crisis Pregnancy Center's Forms Give Rare Insight Into Anti-Abortion Practices," by Abigail Brooks. 

Sarah Karlin-Smith: Vanity Fair's "Inside the Bungled Bird Flu Response, Where Profits Collide With Public Health," by Katherine Eban. 

Rachel Cohrs Zhang: The Atlantic's "The Perverse Consequences of Tuition-Free Medical School," by Rose Horowitch. 

Victoria Knight: NPR's "Why Catholic Bishops Are Donating Less To Oppose Abortion Rights Measures This Year," by Rosemary Westwood and Jack Jenkins.

Also mentioned on this week's podcast:

Credits

  • Francis Ying Audio producer
  • Emmarie Huetteman Editor

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF - the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.
Source:

KFF Health News

Posted in: Healthcare News

