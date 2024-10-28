Global leaders gather at the NFCR Summit to drive breakthroughs in cancer care

The 2024 National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR) Global Summit and Award Ceremonies for Cancer Research & Entrepreneurship, co-hosted with the AIM-HI Accelerator Fund, convened the world's top experts across cancer research, biotech entrepreneurship, pharmaceuticals, investment, and patient advocacy. This prestigious event, held at the National Press Club, served as a unique forum for advancing groundbreaking science, fostering innovative collaborations, identifying critical unmet needs for patients, and driving forward breakthrough solutions. This event highlighted cutting-edge cancer research advancements, the emerging area of early detection and early intervention research, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) in improving cancer diagnostics, drug development, and personalized treatment strategies-;revolutionizing the future of cancer care.

An event that consistently addresses the critical unmet needs for cancer patients

The NFCR Global Summit and Award Ceremonies for Cancer Research & Entrepreneurship is organized every year to foster groundbreaking collaborations across the cancer research ecosystem. Each year, this event brings together researchers, clinicians, community physicians, biotech/biopharma entrepreneurs, biotech investors, cancer survivors, and advocates to create actionable strategies to directly impact cancer care. Critical discussions initiated at this summit become the launch-pad for future advancements in research and drug diagnosis and treatment-;ensuring that the fight against cancer moves forward with a decisive purpose and a worldwide movement from all aspects of the cancer-addressing ecosystem.

A unique and essential gathering for cancer research and collaboration

The collaborative efforts formed here are advancing research and creating a future where curing cancer is possible. Leaders from across the globe come together to share insights, build partnerships, challenge the barriers and status quo, and work collectively toward a common goal: to save lives. The 2024 NFCR Global Summit showcased powerful exchanges of knowledge, insights, and visions that will create positive ripple effects in cancer research and patient care for years to come.

Keynotes on cancer breakthroughs

The event began with a keynote address from Drew Pardoll, M.D., Ph.D. (Johns Hopkins University Medical School), who discussed the transformative impact of checkpoint inhibitors on cancer immunotherapies. Dr. Pardoll addressed the urgent need for biomarkers to predict patient responses, improved clinical trials, and emphasized the need for better combination therapies to make immunotherapy more effective for a broader range of cancer patients.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Siddhartha Mukherjee, M.D., delivered the evening keynote, fully engaging the audience with his fascinating stories about how cancer care has evolved over a long period. Weaving history and personal anecdotes, he captivated the audience and he shared his vision for the future of cancer treatment. Focusing on the evolving landscape of gene editing, cellular engineering, and the pivotal role AI-powered immunotherapies will play in shaping the next decade of cancer care. Dr. Mukherjee explained that, by leveraging AI and utilizing mature and low cost drug manufacturing capabilities in India, he expects to produce some treatments such as the CDK-4/6 inhibitor, palbociclib, at just 1/10th to 1/20th the cost of traditional drugs. This forward-looking approach to cancer treatment production has the potential to profoundly impact countless lives and improve access equity for underserved populations in the U.S. and worldwide.

Cutting-edge discussions: Panel on new approaches to cancer treatments

During this panel, innovative ideas and emerging areas in cancer treatment were discussed, with a strong emphasis on the critical need for personalized approaches. The session helped create a clear action plan for advancing research and developing new treatment strategies. Lisa Coussens, Ph.D. (Oregon Health & Science University) moderated the panel featuring:

Aditya Bardia, M.D. (University of California, Los Angeles) spoke about Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) for HER2-positive breast cancer, a game-changing approach that could significantly reduce chemotherapy toxicity.

Jonathan Chernoff, M.D., Ph.D. (Fox Chase Cancer Center) discussed molecular glues and their role in targeting previously "undruggable" proteins, focusing on RAS-driven cancers.

Scott Lippman, M.D. (University of California, San Diego) spoke on cancer interception strategies, including the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) for early detection and prevention, now being amplified by machine learning algorithms to improve targeted precision medicine therapies.

Paul Mischel, M.D. (Stanford University) presented his groundbreaking work with extra-chromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a key driver of treatment resistance in glioblastoma and other aggressive cancers, and how AI-powered data analysis is expediting ecDNA research.

Shaping the future of cancer care: Panel on early detection and cancer prevention

Carlos Doti, M.D. of AstraZeneca, moderated this panel of key leaders to explore current unmet needs, emerging technologies, clinical and policy challenges of implementing cancer screening, and potential strategies that could significantly improve patient outcomes:

Ajay Goel, Ph.D. (City of Hope) presented the promise of liquid biopsies for detecting cancer at its earliest stages, allowing for earlier interventions and better patient outcomes. AI-powered analysis is accelerating the accuracy of liquid biopsy results.

Samir Hanash, M.D., Ph.D. (MD Anderson Cancer Center) discussed multi-omic approaches for discovering biomarkers, urging the integration of genomic, proteomic, and metabolomic data for earlier and more accurate detection-;now more feasible thanks to AI-enhanced data mining techniques. Dr. Hanash confidently stated, "I guarantee that by the end of the decade, there will be vaccines for breast cancer." This visionary foresight promises to change the lives of countless individuals at risk for the disease.

Steven Lipkin, M.D., Ph.D. (Weill Cornell Medicine) and Sapna Syngal, M.D., MPH (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute) provided insight into genetic predispositions to cancer and the development of molecular diagnostics, which are increasingly benefiting from AI-driven advancements to prevent cancer in high-risk populations.

Bridging the gap between bench and bedside

Sessions organized by the AIM-HI Accelerator Fund (AIM-HI) were dedicated to advancing entrepreneurs and their biotech startups in development of promising therapies in the pre-clinical stage. Moderated by Matt Tremblay, Ph.D. (Board Chair of AIM-HI and CEO of Blackbird Laboratories), this session highlighted two critical elements in the fight against cancer. The first panel showcased advancements from emerging and innovative early-stage oncology companies, while the second panel centered on the investor perspective, offering crucial insights into the needs for investment and growth potential of cutting-edge oncology startups. By bringing together top investors and emerging oncology entrepreneurs, AIM-HI cultivated a collaborative environment aimed at driving progress in cancer research.

Innovative Oncology Company Showcase

The Innovative Oncology Company Showcase, spotlighted the rising stars of biotech innovation. Featuring updates from pioneering companies at the intersection of innovation and cancer research:

Adventris Pharmaceuticals (CEO: Jenny Lesser Herbach, MBA, and Co-Founder & CMO Mark Yarchoan, M.D. ) presented its work on small molecule therapies targeting cancer cell signaling in triple-negative breast cancer. Adventris aims to bring its first drug candidate into clinical trials by 2025.

(CEO: and ) presented its work on small molecule therapies targeting cancer cell signaling in triple-negative breast cancer. Adventris aims to bring its first drug candidate into clinical trials by 2025. Georgiamune (CEO: Samir Khleif, M.D. ) highlighted combination immunotherapies that enhance the body's natural defenses against cancer.

(CEO: ) highlighted combination immunotherapies that enhance the body's natural defenses against cancer. CLASP Therapeutics (CSO: Vipin Suri, Ph.D. ) discussed precision medicines targeting p53 mutations in solid tumors. Dr. Suri highlighted CLASP's upcoming IND submission for a new treatment targeting p53 mutations.

(CSO: ) discussed precision medicines targeting p53 mutations in solid tumors. Dr. Suri highlighted CLASP's upcoming IND submission for a new treatment targeting p53 mutations. Degron Therapeutics (CEO: Lily Zou, Ph.D. ) showcased its protein degradation platform, which is designed to treat drug-resistant cancers.

(CEO: ) showcased its protein degradation platform, which is designed to treat drug-resistant cancers. Biolojic Design (CMO: Ronald Herbst, Ph.D.) presented bispecific antibody therapies for the enhanced immune response against cancer.

Panel on investor perspectives on innovative oncology companies

An engaging investor panel, featured insights from leading biotech investors, including Dave Greenwald, Ph.D. (Deerfield), Beverly Lu, Ph.D. (Yosemite), Marie-Claire Peakman, Ph.D. (Pfizer Ventures), and Fei Shen, Ph.D. (BI Venture Fund), who discussed the strategic importance of investing in high-risk, high-reward oncology startups. The panel stressed that investors not only provide financial support but also help startups navigate regulatory hurdles, prioritize resources, and connect with broader networks. Despite the risks, the panel emphasized that continued investment in oncology is essential for developing groundbreaking therapies that can significantly improve patient outcomes.

2024 AIM-HI Beacon Award for Women Leaders in Oncology

The Beacon Award recognizes outstanding women leaders in all sectors of the health and life sciences industry, the 2024 AIM-HI Beacon Award was presented to Margaret Foti, Ph.D., M.D. (hc), CEO of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), in recognition of her groundbreaking leadership in cancer research and dedication to advancing innovation. In her acceptance remarks, Dr. Foti underscored the critical importance of addressing disparities in cancer care and expanding access to cutting-edge therapies across the globe.

The 2024 Szent-Györgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research

The prestigious 2024 Szent-Györgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research was awarded to Dennis Slamon, M.D., Ph.D. (UCLA Health, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center) for his groundbreaking work that defined HER2+ breast cancer, contributing to the development of Trastuzumab (Herceptin), the translational research efforts on CDK-4/6 inhibitor, palbociclib. Both drugs now approved by the FDA. Significantly improving the prognosis for high-risk breast cancer patients. Dr. Slamon's contributions have transformed the lives of countless patients worldwide and set a new standard in precision oncology.

The future of cancer research panel

The evening culminated with a panel discussion emceed by award-winning journalist Kristen Berset-Harris, WUSA9 Great Day Washington, featuring Dennis Slamon, M.D., Ph.D., Margaret Foti, Ph.D., M.D. (hc), Siddhartha Mukherjee, M.D., Olufunmilayo Olopade, M.D., Mohit Manrao, MBA, and patient advocates, Shereen and Isabella Pavlides, NFCR Ambassadors. The panel focused on each person's views on the needs and trends of future cancer research, covering topics such as the growing importance of early detection technologies, the challenges posed by drug resistance, and the need for greater collaboration between the public and private sectors to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative treatments.

Testimonials following the event

The 2024 NFCR Global Summit and Award Ceremonies for Cancer Research & Entrepreneurship provided a lasting perspective for attendees, highlighting the power of collaboration and innovation in the fight against cancer. Participants were energized by the groundbreaking discussions, actionable insights, and the potential for new partnerships to accelerate progress in cancer research and treatment. Below are a few testimonials from key figures who shared their thoughts on the event's impact and importance.

"I thought that the meeting was excellent. We had great people, it was informational, intimate and very enjoyable. I saw many friends and met many new people. The meeting also reflected new trends in cancer research and care and provided new avenues for support from NFCR and investments by AIM-HI. Thank you for including me in these activities and festivities during the Global Summit."

Raju Kucherlapati, Ph.D., Paul C. Cabot Professor of Genetics, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

"It's been a great experience and very inspiring event to learn more about cancer research and how different sectors in the healthcare industry can contribute to improving the lives of cancer patients. What is unique about NFCR's summit is that it gathers experts and leaders from research, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and investment together to discuss and think about what needs to be done to move cancer care forward and how different parties can contribute to the progress. The focus on big-picture views and forward-thinking is really great! I will definitely join you again next year."

Ling Huang, Ph.D., Henry Ford Health Pancreatic Cancer, Michigan State University School of Medicine

"I was really impressed with what you have built and how your organization is a force for driving innovation and research." Mohit Manrao, SVP, Head of US Oncology, President, AstraZeneca Foundation

Looking ahead: Save the date for 2025

The next NFCR Global Summit and Award Ceremonies for Cancer Research & Entrepreneurship will take place on October 24, 2025 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, once again gathering the leading voices in cancer research, biotechnology, and patient advocacy to continue the fight against cancer through collaboration. For sponsorship information, please contact Brian Wachtel, NFCR Executive Director and CDO at [email protected]. Follow NFCR on social media for ticket information concerning this limited space event.