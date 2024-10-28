Link between inflammatory bowel disease and spondyloarthritis revealed

There is a strong connection between inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and spondyloarthritis - a condition that causes pain and stiffness in the joints. The risk is particularly high among patients with Crohn's disease and those who were diagnosed with IBD as children. Sarita Shrestha has shown this in her doctoral thesis at örebro University.

IBD patients are more likely to develop spondyloarthritis, both before and after receiving an IBD diagnosis, compared to the general population." Sarita Shrestha, researcher in medicine at örebro University

The sub-study is based on national registry data from 39,203 patients diagnosed with IBD between 2006 and 2016, compared with 390,490 reference individuals from the general population. In addition to IBD patients, the study also includes their spouses and first-degree relatives.

"The results show that the risk of spondyloarthritis was also higher among close family members, which was expected due to the genetic link. However, the increased risk among spouses was unexpected and suggests that environmental factors or shared lifestyle habits may play a role in developing these conditions," says Sarita Shrestha.

Joint pain and skin problems after surgery

Sarita Shrestha also studied how colectomy, the surgical removal of the colon, affects joints and other aspects in patients with ulcerative colitis.

"We discovered that joint and skin problems didn't actually decrease after surgery. The immune-related issues causing these complications seem to persist even after colon surgery."

"Our findings emphasize that healthcare providers should be attentive to issues not only in the gastrointestinal tract but also in other organ systems in IBD patients, particularly those diagnosed at a younger age and their families. In ulcerative colitis, it's critical to remember that inflammation in the body can remain even after the diseased part of the bowel has been surgically removed."

Improved quality of life

Around half of all patients with IBD develop complications affecting the joints, skin, bones, eyes, kidneys, and liver. Sarita Shrestha hopes that her research can help develop more effective care plans that consider the risk of various complications, along with genetic and environmental factors.

"Earlier detection and handling of complications, especially in younger patients, can lead to better treatment outcomes and improved quality of life for patients as well as their families."