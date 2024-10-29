EUFIC launches campaign to promote whole grain consumption

EUFIC - European Food Information Council Oct 29 2024

The European Food Information Council (EUFIC) is excited to launch its Switch to Whole Grains campaign with the support of the Whole Grain Initiative. The science-backed campaign takes place throughout the whole month of November, encouraging consumers to switch to whole grains as part of their daily diet. Despite the well-documented health benefits of whole grains - which provide up to 75% more nutrients than refined grains - Europeans are far from meeting the recommended daily intake. This gap in dietary habits is linked to increased risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

To address this, and to celebrate the International Whole Grains Day on November 19th, the #SwitchToWholeGrains campaign provides practical tools such as chef-created recipes, quizzes and challenges. Supported by nutrition experts and health advocates, the initiative raises awareness about the significant health and environmental benefits of making the switch from refined grains to whole grains, including foods like brown rice, oats, quinoa and whole wheat.

"Decades of nutrition research have clearly demonstrated the link between increased whole grain consumption and reduced risk of many diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. But, despite overwhelming evidence that we should be eating more whole grains, populations around the world struggle to meet recommended levels of intake," said Carolin Sluyter, Chair of the Whole Grain Initiative's Governing Board.

Campaign highlights:

  • Social media challenge: The #SwitchToWholeGrains four-week challenge invites citizens to share how they are swapping refined grains for whole grains, such as using whole grain bread, pasta or brown rice. Influencers and chefs will inspire participants with tips and easy-to-make recipes.

  • Interactive educational tools: The campaign features quizzes, infographics, and a chatbot on the campaign website to guide consumers in identifying whole grain products and making healthier choices.

  • Health and sustainability focus: Besides health benefits, the campaign also highlights how whole grains have a lower environmental impact compared to refined grains, contributing to sustainability efforts by reducing waste and supporting soil health.

"A challenge turns intention into action; it's the nudge people need to incorporate more whole grains into their daily lives," said Carlos Abundancia, Outreach Area Lead at EUFIC. "By engaging participants with interactive quizzes, practical tips, easy-to-understand information, and chef-created recipes to simplify preparation, this challenge tackles common barriers identified in the literature, such as not knowing how to identify whole grains, how to prepare them, or a lack of knowledge about their health and other benefits."

By joining the #SwitchToWholeGrains movement, consumers are encouraged to take a small but meaningful step toward healthier, more sustainable living. For more information and a chance to win a prize, sign up on the campaign website and make the switch.

EUFIC - European Food Information Council

