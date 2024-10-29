Professor Vicki Clifton shares discoveries about placenta's influence on maternal mental health

In a revealing Genomic Press Interview published in Brain Medicine on October 29, 2024, Professor Vicki Clifton shares transformative discoveries about the placenta's unexpected influence on maternal mental health, potentially revolutionizing our understanding of pregnancy-related anxiety and depression.

Professor Clifton's team at the Mater Research Institute-University of Queensland has identified 13 distinct glucocorticoid receptor isoforms in the placenta, with one particular variant showing a surprising response to maternal stress.

We have discovered that the placenta has 13 different isoforms of the glucocorticoid receptor, with one isoform expressed in the presence of maternal stress, anxiety, and depression that activates an inflammatory response in the placenta in the presence of high cortisol concentrations." Professor Vicki Clifton

This groundbreaking finding challenges conventional understanding of stress responses during pregnancy. While most glucocorticoid receptors typically suppress inflammation, this newly identified variant appears to enhance it, potentially explaining the complex relationship between stress and inflammation in pregnant women.

Sex-specific medicine: A new frontier

Professor Clifton's research has unveiled crucial differences between male and female fetuses, mediated through sex-specific placental functions. "Presently, we do not consider the sex of the fetus in Obstetrics," she notes. "I would like to see sex-specific medicine for pregnancy complications, for the care of preterm neonates, and for the care of newborns."

Her work suggests that maternal physiology varies depending on fetal sex, opening new possibilities for personalized interventions in pregnancy care. This insight could transform how clinicians approach pregnancy complications and neonatal care.

From personal experience to scientific innovation

The interview reveals how personal tragedy shaped Professor Clifton's research focus. Following the loss of her son in mid-gestation, she was driven to understand "What went wrong?" This experience led her to study placental function and its regulation by stress hormones, eventually establishing Australia's largest birth cohort study at Mater Research Institute.

Current research and future implications

Professor Clifton's team is investigating how placental inflammation might influence maternal brain function, potentially exacerbating anxiety and depression symptoms during pregnancy. This research could revolutionize our approach to perinatal mental health care and lead to targeted interventions based on placental function.

The full Genomic Press Interview, titled "Vicki L. Clifton: Stress, sex, and the placenta: its role in fetal and child development" is available on 29 October 2024 in Brain Medicine