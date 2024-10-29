Unraveling the mechanism of Shufeng Jiedu Capsules in influenza treatment

Background and objectives

Shufeng Jiedu Capsules (SFJD), a traditional Chinese medicine preparation, are widely used in the clinical treatment of influenza, yet their mechanism of action remains unclear. This study aimed to systematically explore the molecular mechanism of SFJD in the treatment of influenza using network pharmacology and bioinformatics techniques.

Methods

The active ingredients of SFJD were retrieved from traditional Chinese medicine databases, and their targets were identified using the Swiss Target Prediction and TCMSP databases. Influenza disease genes were obtained from the GEO, GeneCards, and DisGeNET databases, and a Venn diagram was used to identify potential targets by mapping SFJD targets to influenza disease genes. Network construction and analysis of potential therapeutic targets were performed using the STRING12.0 database and Cytoscape3.9.1 software, leading to the identification of key targets. The expression of potential therapeutic targets in tissues and cells was retrieved using the BioGPS database. Functional enrichment analysis of these targets was conducted using the DAVID database. Molecular docking was then used to assess the interactions between key targets and core active ingredients.

Results

SFJD contains 193 active ingredients and 985 targets. There are 510 influenza disease genes, 97 of which are potential therapeutic targets for SFJD in treating influenza, with 27 key targets identified through network construction and analysis. Tissue/cell-specific analysis revealed that 39 potential therapeutic targets are highly expressed in 37 specific tissues/cells. Functional enrichment analysis highlighted pathways such as the C-type lectin receptor signaling pathway, tumor necrosis factor signaling pathway, and hypoxia-inducible factor-1 signaling pathway. Molecular docking results indicated strong interactions between the core active ingredients and the key targets.

Conclusions

This study systematically reveals that the mechanism of action of SFJD in treating influenza is complex, involving multiple targets and pathways related to antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and immune regulation effects. The findings provide valuable reference information for future clinical treatment and basic research on influenza.