Network pharmacology analysis reveals HXTL mechanism in treating postmenopausal osteoporosis

Background and objectives

Huo Xue Tong Luo Capsule (HXTL) has been clinically used to treat osteonecrosis of the femoral head, osteoporosis, and other bone and joint diseases with promising effects. Our previous study has shown that HXTL can promote osteogenesis in mesenchymal stem cells by inhibiting lncRNA-Miat expression through histone modifications. However, the mechanism by which HXTL treats postmenopausal osteoporosis (PMOP) remains unclear. In this study, we used network pharmacology-based mechanism prediction, molecular docking, and pharmacological validation to investigate the mechanism of HXTL in treating PMOP.

Methods

The key candidate targets and relevant signaling pathways of HXTL for PMOP treatment were predicted using network pharmacology and molecular docking analysis. RAW264.7 cells were used for Western blot to validate the predicted mechanistic pathways. The ovaries of mice were surgically removed to simulate PMOP. The effect of HXTL on PMOP was evaluated using tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase staining and immunohistochemical assays in vivo.

Results

Network pharmacology analysis suggested that HXTL interacted with 215 key targets linked to PMOP, primarily affecting the PI3K-AKT signaling pathway. Molecular docking showed that the main components of HXTL exhibited strong binding affinity to NFATc1, p-PI3K, and p-AKT1. Furthermore, our in vitro results confirmed that HXTL suppressed the PI3K-AKT signaling pathway. In vivo, HE and tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase staining results showed that HXTL inhibited osteoclast formation and protected bone mass.

Conclusions

This research demonstrated that HXTL could inhibit osteoclast formation and prevent bone loss induced by ovariectomy in mice by inhibiting the PI3K-AKT signaling pathway. These findings provide important evidence for the clinical application of HXTL in treating PMOP.