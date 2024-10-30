Researchers identify genetic markers for cardiovascular disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Germans Trias i Pujol Research InstituteOct 30 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A team of researchers from Girona Biomedical Research Institute Dr. Josep Trueta (IDIBGI), Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), IRB Barcelona, Institut Català d'Oncologia (ICO), Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute (IGTP) has worked together to identify possible genes associated with certain metabolites - molecules involved in the body's biochemical processes - and cardiovascular risk.

The scientists analyzed the levels of 187 such compounds in plasma samples from 4,974 participants in the Catalan GCAT cohort. They integrated this data with other genetic databases from European individuals, reaching a total of 40,000, and re-analysed the data. As a result, they identified 44 genetic regions associated with these metabolites.

To identify how these genetic regions influence metabolites, the findings were combined with gene expression panels from 58 different tissue and cell types. The researchers were able to pinpoint the genes that, through modulation of their expression, are responsible for the levels of these molecules in the body.

This same methodology was applied to data from three European studies involving around 700,000 participants, aiming to study the relationship between gene expression and cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks.

Finally, the researchers explored the causal relationship between gene expression, metabolite levels, and cardiovascular risk through a genetic mediation analysis.

Thanks to these various analyses, the researchers have identified a potential molecular mechanism by which six genetic loci (genetic regions) are associated with cardiovascular risk through the metabolites they regulate. In this way, this study, published in Genome Medicine, a leading journal from the Springer Nature publishing group, highlights new genetic targets with therapeutic potential.

These findings not only deepen our understanding of the underlying mechanisms of cardiovascular risk but also suggest new targets for drug development". He adds that "regulating blood metabolite levels by modulating gene expression could offer a new pathway to reduce cardiovascular events in high-risk populations."

Rafael de Cid, Study Corresponding Author and Strategic Project Leader, GCAT|Genomes for Life, Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute 

Related Stories

Robert Carreras-Torres, researcher at IDIBGI and lead author of the publication, noted, "The paper enables us to identify lipids, such as fats, that act as mediators between the expression of certain genes and cardiovascular risk. As such, it describes a chain of risk factors from genetic predisposition to cardiovascular risk, via gene activation and lipid levels in the blood".

The study underscores the importance of large-scale genetic research for identifying new biomarkers and therapeutic strategies. Identifying key genes associated with metabolites and cardiovascular risk offers the potential to develop personalized treatments, enhancing the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, which remain one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide.

Source:

Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute

Journal references:

Carreras-Torres, R., et al. (2024). Multiomic integration analysis identifies atherogenic metabolites mediating between novel immune genes and cardiovascular risk. Genome Medicine. doi.org/10.1186/s13073-024-01397-2

 

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genetics and childhood attention problems linked to psychotic-like experiences in youth
Adenine base editors show potential to correct X-CGD-causing mutations
Researchers identify genetic links to brain volume and disorders
Study reveals genetic factors affecting birth sex ratios
Study connects brain volume variations with genetic risk factors for Parkinson’s disease and ADHD
Research sheds new light on the behavior of KRAS gene in pancreatic and colorectal cancer
FUSE: Revolutionizing the analysis of gene mutations
Genetic variant identified as potential predictor for severe ulcerative colitis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Key mutations discovered in cancer cells linked to WRN inhibitor resistance