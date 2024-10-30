WHO expands Emergency Use Listing for mpox diagnostics

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The World Health OrganizationOct 30 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance quality-assured testing options, the World Health Organization (WHO) has listed two additional mpox in vitro diagnostics under its Emergency Use Listing (EUL) procedure. WHO's EUL is based on the review of quality, safety and performance data in compliance with international standards while addressing the specific needs of low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing, which detects viral DNA, is considered the gold standard for diagnosing mpox infection.

WHO listed the Xpert Mpox, a real-time PCR test manufactured by Cepheid under its EUL procedure, on 25 October. This test is designed for use on compatible GeneXpert systems. The Xpert Mpox test is easy to operate and delivers results in under 40 minutes. Once the cartridge is placed in the system, the process is fully automated, with real-time PCR detecting viral DNA of monkeypox virus clade II. The GeneXpert system is a near-point-of-care testing option, which can support decentralized testing.

Another PCR-based option, the cobas MPXV assay, developed by Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., was listed on 14 October 2024. It is intended for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems. This tool is a real-time PCR test capable of detecting both mpox clades and delivering results in under 2 hours. It can process multiple samples simultaneously and is suitable for clinical laboratories that handle large volumes of tests.

Ensuring global access to mpox diagnostic tests that meet WHO standards for quality, safety and performance is essential for efficient and effective testing in settings affected by mpox outbreaks. Rapid access to those listed products is critical not only for prompt diagnosis and timely treatment but also for effectively containing the spread of the virus."

Dr. Rogerio Gaspar, WHO Director for Regulation and Prequalification

WHO previously listed Alinity m MPXV assay, manufactured by Abbott Molecular Inc. under EUL on 3 October. 

In 2024, 18 countries have reported over 40 000 suspected mpox cases with most remaining unconfirmed due to limited testing capacity, especially in LMICs. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo-;the hardest-hit country-;testing has significantly increased in 2024, following efforts to decentralize testing with support from WHO and partners. However, the proportion of tested cases remains low, accounting for 40-50% of the suspected cases.

Related Stories

WHO is working with manufacturers of the EUL-listed products and national regulatory authorities in affected countries to facilitate domestic registration or emergency listing. Fast-tracking approvals and applying reliance principles will enhance access to quality-assured mpox tests.

Overall, WHO has received over 60 expressions of interest for the EUL review of mpox diagnostic tests. Seven of these progressed to EUL applications, with 2 products currently under review and 2 more expected soon.

The status of active applications and listed mpox diagnostics under WHO EUL procedure can be seen on WHO webpages.

Source:

The World Health Organization

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

WHO lists first mpox in vitro diagnostic test under Emergency Use Listing
Single dose of MVA-BN vaccine offers 58% protection against mpox
A review of clinical features, diagnosis, and management of Mpox
African production of mpox vaccines could secure the continent’s health
Vaccination of young children could dramatically reduce mpox deaths in DRC
New consortium launched to combat Mpox outbreak in Africa
New single-chain mRNA vaccines offer enhanced immunity and protection against mpox
WHO adds MVA-BN vaccine to prequalification list as first vaccine against mpox

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Diagnostic performance of GPT-4 in analyzing radiology findings from brain tumors