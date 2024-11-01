Two topical treatments show similar benefits for photoaging of the hands

Topically applied products containing human platelet extract or vitamin C provide similar improvements in age spots (photoaging) of the hands, as reported in a clinical trial within the November issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

Our study demonstrates that two topical therapies effectively treat photoaging of the skin on the hands of middle-aged or older adults. With both types of over-the-counter products, the outcomes appear similar or superior to those of more invasive treatments." Saraya Wyles, MD, PhD, of the Mayo Clinic Department of Dermatology, Rochester, Minn.

Direct comparison of HPE versus vitamin C for photoaging of the hands

Brown spots on the hands, sometimes referred to as age spots or liver spots, are a common cosmetic issue caused by sun damage to the skin. Treatments for skin rejuvenation and resurfacing – such as chemical peels, injectables, and intense pulsed light or laser treatments – have primarily focused on the face, with less attention to the hands and other visible parts of the body.

In recent years, products with human platelet extract containing–platelet exosomes (HPE) have drawn "tremendous attention" as topical treatments for photoaging skin. Safely derived from specially processed human platelets, HPE products have shown improvements in overall skin appearance.

Topical products containing vitamin C and other antioxidants have also been shown to effectively reduce signs of facial aging. Dr. Wyles and colleagues designed a clinical trial to compare HPE and vitamin C for treating photoaging of the hands.

The study included 60 patients, average age 52.5 years, with moderate photoaging on the back (dorsum) of the hand. Each patient followed a standardized skincare routine, including twice-daily topical applications of HPE to the right hand and vitamin C to the left hand. Digital imaging and other assessments were used to assess measures of photoaging after 12 to 26 weeks of use.

HPE and vitamin C 'are both effective treatments for skin rejuvenation'

Based on a wide range of photoaging parameters, topical HPE was "non-inferior" to vitamin C. After 12 weeks, the two products produced similar reductions in the skin area affected by brown spots and wrinkles and improved skin luminosity and color evenness.

By 26 weeks, the brown spot fractional area had decreased by approximately 23% with topical HPE and 26% with vitamin C. The outcome measures were not statistically different between the two topicals. The paper includes before-and-after photos illustrating the improvement observed with both topicals.

Outcomes with both topicals were similar to those reported in previous clinical trials of intense pulsed light therapy – an established nonsurgical treatment for photoaging.

Dr. Wyles comments: "While both human platelet extract, or platelet exosomes, and vitamin C may have similar rejuvenating effects, topical vitamin C can increase photosensitivity, disrupt skin's pH balance, and have stability issues, making HPE a more reliable and skin-friendly alternative." The researchers suggest further studies to assess possible synergistic effects of using both topical therapies together, or in combination with other treatments.