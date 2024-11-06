The diseases hepatitis B (HBV) and C (HCV) remain a significant health threat worldwide, causing approximately 1.3 million deaths each year.

In Romania, the prevalence of both diseases is notably high, creating an urgent need for more accessible prevention methods. The current HBV vaccine fails to protect approximately 10 % of vaccinated individuals, and the duration of immunity is uncertain, leading to gaps in long-term protection. As of now, no vaccine exists for HCV, although antiviral therapies offer effective treatment options, though often at high costs.

Led by Dr. Jihong Liu Clarke, Research Professor and Coordinator for China relations at the Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research (NIBIO), and Dr Norica Nichita at the Institute of Biochemistry of the Romanian Academy (RAS), a successful collaboration supported by the EEA and Norway Grants has spanned two major projects for more than a decade. The projects have united Norwegian and Romanian expertise in biotechnology and health innovation to address the pressing need for affordable vaccines against the two diseases.

For Romania, partaking in the research effort has not only been about advancing scientific knowledge, but also about developing solutions that have direct implications for public health in the country.

Advancing vaccine development through green biotechnology

The Norwegian/Romanian research collaboration has focused on producing HBV and HCV vaccine components using plants and algae, offering an alternative to conventional production methods that rely on expensive mammalian cells. This approach builds on previous projects, including the GreenVac project (2014-2017), which demonstrated the potential of plant-based systems for producing hepatitis antigens.

By exploring plant-made vaccines, the team of researchers has aimed to create more affordable options that maintain or even improve upon the immune responses offered by traditional vaccines.

Our collaboration has allowed us to produce innovative HBV and HCV antigens with promising immune responses, which could enable more effective and accessible vaccines." Utilizing plant and algae systems to produce antigens allows for potentially higher yields and lower costs, which is crucial in making vaccination programs more accessible, particularly for lower-income countries with high infection rates." Dr. Jihong Liu Clarke

Strengthening Norway-Romania scientific collaboration

A robust network of expertise across fields such as green biotechnology, molecular design, and protein science has been fostered through the collaboration. The efforts of the scientists involved have also resulted in a series of peer-reviewed publications, conference presentations, and direct engagement with stakeholders to build awareness.

"The success of this fruitful and lasting collaboration is rooted in mutual understanding, respect, and genuine partnership. A true 'two-way traffic' where all sides benefit equally and share in the achievements," says Dr Clarke.

At the EEA and Norway Grants final conference held in Bucharest on October 3 2024, she emphasized these achievements, highlighting the continued testing of the plant-made HBV and HCV vaccine antigens.

"Although the projects are now formally completed, the bilateral collaboration continues with further testing of the antigens, additional scientific publications, and new research proposals that extend the work into new areas," she said.

Future support for green innovation through the EEA and Norway Grants

The EEA and Norway Grants have supported 42 Norway-Romania projects to date, significantly strengthening bilateral research cooperation and contributing to substantial advances in science, public health, and environmental sustainability.

Looking forward, the EEA and Norway Grants are set to enter a new funding phase from 2025 to 2027, outlined in the recently released Blue Book. Among other things, this initiative emphasizes green transition, climate resilience, and circular economy solutions.

"We expect the initiative to further support Norway-Romania collaborations, offering additional funding opportunities for projects that align with sustainability and accessibility goals," says Dr. Clarke.