More green space could reduce preventable deaths in deprived areas

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
BMJ GroupNov 13 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The provision of just 1% more green space in the most deprived urban neighborhoods in 3 out of the 4 UK nations may be linked to around 40% fewer preventable deaths in these areas, finds research published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.

Green space is unequally distributed in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, with the lowest amounts in the most deprived areas, the findings show, prompting the researchers to suggest that green space investment might be an important public health strategy for tackling health inequalities.

Spending time in green space, such as grassland, woodland, and parks, is not only associated with lower rates of death and ill health, and improved wellbeing, but also with environmental benefits, note the researchers.

In Europe, access to green space tends to be poorer in areas of deprivation. But data on the distribution of these spaces in disadvantaged urban neighbourhoods across the UK isn't known, they add.

The researchers therefore wanted to investigate inequalities in the distribution of green space in both urban and rural areas (for comparison); and the association between its availability and numbers of preventable deaths in urban neighbourhoods in all 4 UK nations, stratified by level of deprivation.

They drew on local authority data, national statistics, the Index of Multiple Deprivation, and national land survey data, to calculate: the percentage of green space in urban and rural areas; population size and density; deprivation levels; and deaths from preventable causes-;those that could be avoided through effective public health and primary prevention interventions.

They included 6791 defined geographical areas in England; 410 in Wales; 1279 in Scotland; and 890 in Northern Ireland.

The average percentage of green space was highest in Wales (45%), followed by Northern Ireland (24%), England (21%), and Scotland (16%). In all 4 countries, the average percentage of total green space in urban areas was significantly lower than that of rural areas.

Of the 4 nations, only in Wales was green space distributed equitably across neighbourhoods with differing levels of deprivation in both urban and rural areas.

Related Stories

In the other 3, the amount of green space was significantly associated with the number of preventable deaths among the most deprived urban areas. 

In England, every 1% increase in green space in a defined geographical area was associated with 37% fewer annual preventable deaths.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, a 1% increase in green space in a defined geographical area was associated with 37% and 41% fewer preventable deaths, respectively, over a period of 5 years. 

"With the known health benefits of green space, this discrepancy may help to explain the wide health inequalities in urban areas in which the poorest and most vulnerable are most impacted," suggest the researchers.

This is an observational study, precluding firm conclusions to be drawn about causal factors, and the researchers point to various limitations to their findings. These include assumed social and financial homogeneity of the geographical areas studied and the use of 'land cover' rather than 'land use' data. 

"The unequal distribution of [green space] in urban areas demonstrates the need to target interventions at more deprived urban areas. Studies have shown that [green space] brings about greater benefit to those of lower socioeconomic position than those who belong to the more privileged groups, particularly in mental health and social integration," they add.

"Although the study results show the association between lower number of preventable deaths and higher percentage of [green space] area, investment should not solely focus on increasing the existence of [green space] but also on [its] accessibility and quality," they caution. 

Source:

BMJ Group

Journal reference:

Ngan, T. T., et al. (2024). Inequality in green space distribution and its association with preventable deaths across urban neighbourhoods in the UK, stratified by Index of Multiple Deprivation. Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. doi.org/10.1136/jech-2024-222485.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CDC identifies new Oropouche virus cases in U.S. travelers, raising public health concerns
Research shows brain synchronization between humans and dogs
Patient-derived organoids: Transforming cancer research and personalized medicine
Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood
Inside the Alzheimer's Association: Dr. Heather Snyder on Driving Research and Collaboration
Research suggests no need for yellow fever vaccine booster after initial dose
Research links COVID-19 vaccines to temporary facial palsy in over 5,000 patients
New research explores how antimicrobial exposure affects Parkinson’s disease risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New research explores how omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may impact cancer rates