Primerdesign launches new animal multiplex assays at London Vet Show

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Primerdesign (part of the Novacyt Group), a company focused on the design, manufacture, validation and supply of real-time PCR kits and reagents, announces that it is launching two new assays for gastrointestinal (GI) disease in dogs and cats at the London Vet Show, held from 14-15 November 2024.

The genesig®PLEX kits for Canine and Feline Gastrointestinal Diseases are multiplexed qualitative PCR (qPCR) assays that detect six disease-causing pathogens in the digestive system of cats and dogs in a two-tube assay, delivering a streamlined and efficient testing solution for centralized veterinary laboratories. Each target has been carefully selected to detect a key pathogen that can cause potentially serious or life-threatening GI illnesses in cats and dogs.

Testing for six pathogens using one sample will help to reduce hands-on time for laboratory technicians as well as the use of consumables. The kits provide results in less than three hours, enabling quicker, more comprehensive results to the veterinarian and ensuring faster treatment for the family pet.

Following consultation with our customers and further market research, we saw clear demand in the veterinary industry for multiplex assays that target several companion animal pathogens using a single sample. With the launch of our two new genesigPLEX kits for cats and dogs, we are making testing for these GI pathogens more cost-effective, faster and less hands-on for laboratories, and enabling quicker results for veterinarians.

Adding to the 200+ veterinary assays in Primerdesign's existing portfolio, these tests demonstrate our continued commitment to identifying emerging diagnostic needs and providing best-in-class solutions for our customers."

Lyn Rees, CEO of Novacyt

Source:

Primerdesign

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Primerdesign. (2024, November 14). Primerdesign launches new animal multiplex assays at London Vet Show. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 14, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241114/Primerdesign-launches-new-animal-multiplex-assays-at-London-Vet-Show.aspx.

  • MLA

    Primerdesign. "Primerdesign launches new animal multiplex assays at London Vet Show". News-Medical. 14 November 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241114/Primerdesign-launches-new-animal-multiplex-assays-at-London-Vet-Show.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Primerdesign. "Primerdesign launches new animal multiplex assays at London Vet Show". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241114/Primerdesign-launches-new-animal-multiplex-assays-at-London-Vet-Show.aspx. (accessed November 14, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Primerdesign. 2024. Primerdesign launches new animal multiplex assays at London Vet Show. News-Medical, viewed 14 November 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241114/Primerdesign-launches-new-animal-multiplex-assays-at-London-Vet-Show.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback