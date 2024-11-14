Primerdesign launches new animal multiplex assays at London Vet Show

Primerdesign (part of the Novacyt Group), a company focused on the design, manufacture, validation and supply of real-time PCR kits and reagents, announces that it is launching two new assays for gastrointestinal (GI) disease in dogs and cats at the London Vet Show, held from 14-15 November 2024.

The genesig®PLEX kits for Canine and Feline Gastrointestinal Diseases are multiplexed qualitative PCR (qPCR) assays that detect six disease-causing pathogens in the digestive system of cats and dogs in a two-tube assay, delivering a streamlined and efficient testing solution for centralized veterinary laboratories. Each target has been carefully selected to detect a key pathogen that can cause potentially serious or life-threatening GI illnesses in cats and dogs.

Testing for six pathogens using one sample will help to reduce hands-on time for laboratory technicians as well as the use of consumables. The kits provide results in less than three hours, enabling quicker, more comprehensive results to the veterinarian and ensuring faster treatment for the family pet.