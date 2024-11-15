Non-invasive, low-cost tool developed for assessing risk of vitamin D deficiency in young women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityNov 15 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Vitamin D, an essential nutrient, is naturally produced through sun exposure and certain foods. However, excessive sunburn prevention measures are causing a severe problem of vitamin D deficiency, particularly among young women in Japan.

Since vitamin D deficiency is also related to pregnancy-induced hypertension and low birth weight in children, it is important to quickly identify those at high risk and provide appropriate health guidance. However, the method currently established for measuring serum vitamin D levels is expensive and invasive; therefore, there is a need for the development of simpler risk assessment tools.

Thus, a research group led by Professor Akiko Kuwabara at Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology conducted a cross-sectional survey of 583 Japanese women aged 18 to 40 who were affiliated with a university specializing in nutrition. The survey items were age, residential area, time of blood collection, current medical history, medication status, smoking status, drinking status, frequency of exercise, sun exposure habits and conditions, frequency of fish intake, and vitamin D supplement use.

The dietary survey was conducted using the self-administered dietary history questionnaire (DHQ), and the average and cumulative ultraviolet irradiation dose for the 30 days prior to blood collection in each region was calculated. As a result, the team was able to develop a non-invasive, low-cost tool for assessing the risk of vitamin D deficiency in young women called ViDDPreS (Vitamin D Deficiency Predicting Scoring).

The ViDDPreS developed in this study can identify populations in need of intervention at a low cost and estimate the factors of vitamin D deficiency. In addition, the use of vitamin D supplements is likely to have a beneficial effect in people deficient in this essential nutrient, so it is hoped that the use of ViDDPreS will lead to the appropriate use of supplements."

Professor Akiko Kuwabara, Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology

The findings were published in Public Health Nutrition.

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Kuwabara, A., et al. (2024) Development of a predictive scoring system for vitamin D deficiency ‘Vitamin D Deficiency Predicting Scoring (ViDDPreS)’ based on the vitamin D status in young Japanese women: a nationwide cross-sectional study. Public Health Nutrition. doi.org/10.1017/S1368980024001708

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vitamin D supplementation may decrease blood pressure in obese older adults
Vitamin D receptor activation slows cell overgrowth in pulmonary hypertension
Vitamin D supplementation shows promising impact on cardiometabolic health
Low vitamin D associated with increased depression risk in pregnancy and after birth
Could vitamin D be the missing link in managing type 2 diabetes? Recent study weighs in
Enzyme from gut microbe shows promise in fighting childhood malnutrition
Pregnancy vitamin D supplementation boosts bone density in kids up to age 7
Vitamin D may lower blood pressure in older people with obesity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Vitamin D during pregnancy boosts childhood bone health for years, study shows