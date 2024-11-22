Prolonged standing at work linked to higher blood pressure

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Turun yliopisto (University of Turku)Nov 22 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A Finnish study found that prolonged standing at work had a negative impact on the research participants' 24-hour blood pressure. In contrast, spending more time sitting at work was associated with better blood pressure. The study suggests that activity behaviour during working hours may be more relevant to 24-hour blood pressure than recreational physical activity.

Regular exercise is important for controlling blood pressure. In particular, more vigorous, aerobic exercise is effective for lowering blood pressure, but also everyday physical activity can have a beneficial impact. Previous studies have shown that exercise in leisure time is more beneficial for the cardiovascular system than physical activity at work, which can even be detrimental to health.

24-hour blood pressure important for cardiovascular health

In the Finnish Retirement and Aging study (FIREA) conducted at the University of Turku, the physical activity of municipal employees approaching retirement age was measured using thigh-worn accelerometers during working hours, leisure time, and days off. In addition, the research participants used a portable blood pressure monitor that automatically measured their blood pressure every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

Rather than any single measurement, 24-hour blood pressure is a better indication of how blood pressure stresses the heart and blood vessels throughout the day and night. If blood pressure is slightly high throughout the day and does not fall sufficiently even at night, blood vessels start to stiffen and the heart has to work harder to cope with the increased pressure. Over the years, this can lead to the development of cardiovascular disease."

Jooa Norha, Doctoral Researcher 

Take a break from standing during the workday

The latest results confirm previous findings that physical activity at work can be harmful to the heart and circulatory system. In particular, prolonged standing can raise blood pressure as the body boosts circulation to the lower limbs by constricting blood vessels and increasing the pumping power of the heart.

"A standing desk can provide a nice change from sitting at the office, but too much standing can be harmful. It's a good idea to take a break from standing during the work day, either by walking every half an hour or sitting for some parts of the day," Norha recommends.

Recreational physical activity is also needed

In addition, the results of the study suggest that sedentary work in itself is not necessarily harmful to blood pressure. Instead, researchers stress the importance of recreational physical activity for both office and construction workers.

"It is good to remember that being physically active at work is not enough on its own. Engaging in diverse physical exercise during leisure time helps to maintain fitness, making work-related strain more manageable. Similarly, employees with predominantly sedentary jobs should ensure that they get enough exercise during their leisure time," Norha highlights.

Source:

Turun yliopisto (University of Turku)

Journal reference:

Norha, J., et al. (2024). Associations between Leisure and Work Time Activity Behavior and 24 H Ambulatory Blood Pressure among Aging Workers. Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. doi.org/10.1249/mss.0000000000003594.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Hypertension drug may reduce heart failure risk in people recovering from heart attack
Key kinase involved in cell division linked to abnormal blood vessel growth in genetic disorder
Vitamin D may lower blood pressure in older people with obesity
Beer consumption alters red blood cell lipid composition
Just five minutes of activity a day could reduce blood pressure
Vitamin D supplementation may decrease blood pressure in obese older adults
UVA researchers discover how blood pressure medications affect kidneys
Five minutes of extra exercise a day could lower blood pressure, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New initiative aims to tackle high blood pressure in Philadelphia communities