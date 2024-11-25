Preparing family physicians for expanded roles in wartime care

Background and goal: In wars and conflict, family physicians are frequently called on to serve in expanded roles and are witnesses to the enormous mental and physical suffering of individuals, families, communities, and populations. This special report examines the role of family physicians in the Israel–Hamas conflict and other current wars to inform future practices in family medicine.

Key insights: Family physicians must share timely, accurate information with colleagues on all sides of the conflict while acknowledging the narratives of patients and other health care workers to foster understanding and reconciliation. Family physicians are urged to prepare for wartime service through expanded training in trauma care and mental health interventions, research, and social action to help shape policies that improve health outcomes during and after conflicts.

Why it matters: This report highlights the need for family physicians to be prepared to handle both the immediate and long-term effects of war, including physical injuries, psychological trauma, and the disruption of health care systems.