Strategic participant selection boosts reliability in brain imaging studies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Vanderbilt University Medical CenterNov 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Brain-wide association studies, which use magnetic resonance imaging to identify relationships between brain structure or function and human behavior or health, have faced criticism for producing results that often cannot be replicated by other researchers. 

A new study published in Nature demonstrates that careful attention to study design can substantially improve the reliability of this type of research. For the study, Kaidi Kang, a biostatistics PhD student, Simon Vandekar, PhD, associate professor of Biostatistics, and colleagues analyzed data from more than 77,000 brain scans across 63 studies. 

The investigators found that studies can achieve more dependable results by strategically selecting study participants to ensure a wider range of the characteristics being measured. For example, when studying age-related brain changes, including more participants at both younger and older age ranges produces more reliable findings than random sampling or concentrating on middle-aged participants. 

The research also revealed that collecting multiple brain scans from the same person over time can improve reliability for some brain measurements but may actually reduce reliability for others, depending on what is being studied. 

Related Stories

Based on their findings the authors offer practical guidance for scientists designing future brain imaging studies, potentially helping them obtain reliable results with fewer participants. 

Kang and Vandekar were joined by investigators from six institutions in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Others on the study from Vanderbilt are Jiangmei Xiong, MS, Megan Jones, Ran Tao, PhD, and Jonathan Schildcrout, PhD. The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health (grants R01MH123563, R01MH132934, R01MH133843, K23DA057486, R01MH120482, R01MH112847, R01MH113550, R01EB022573, R37MH125829).

Source:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Journal reference:

Kang, K., et al. (2024). Study design features increase replicability in brain-wide association studies. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-08260-9.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cardiovascular disease risk linked to early brain decline in men
Research shows impact of concussions on aperiodic brain activity
Lower pulmonary gas exchange may be linked to impaired cognitive function in long COVID patients
New study unveils why glioblastoma becomes resistant to treatment
Anxiety and negative emotions reduced by brain circuit that consciously slows breathing
Researchers develop new approach to effectively deliver therapeutics into the brain
Camouflage detection boosts neural networks for brain tumor diagnosis
Brain volume loss linked to Alzheimer's treatment may be caused by amyloid plaque removal

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers reveal cellular foundations of functional brain networks in humans