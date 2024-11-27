Study links cell death pathway to cancer resistance and growth

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research InstituteNov 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new study has uncovered an unexpected way cancer cells can escape the immune system, making it harder for treatments to work. The study, published in Cancer Cell, explains how a type of cancer cell death can actually make tumors grow faster by turning off the immune system's ability to fight the cancer.

Researchers at Moffitt Cancer Center focused on a form of cell death called necroptosis. Previously thought to help the immune system fight cancer, researchers found that when cancer cells die in this way, they can release a molecule called interleukin-1α. This molecule helps create an environment in the tumor that weakens the immune response, preventing T cells from attacking the cancer.

"We thought necroptosis would help the immune system fight cancer, but instead, it seems to make things worse by helping tumors grow," said Brian Ruffell, Ph.D., associate member in the Immuno-Oncology Program at Moffitt and lead author of the study.

Our study shows that interleukin-1α is key to this process, and by blocking it, we might be able to help the immune system do its job."

Brian Ruffell, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute

The study also found that interleukin-1α is released by cancer cells responding to chemotherapy, which could explain why some treatments don't work as well as expected. But there's good news: By blocking interleukin-1α, researchers were able to improve the immune response and make cancer treatments like chemotherapy and immunotherapy more effective in animal models.

"By blocking the actions of interleukin-1α, we could make current cancer treatments more successful," said Ruffell. "Additionally, targeting interleukin-1α can reduce the toxicity associated with chemotherapy, meaning this approach could help patients respond to and better tolerate therapy."

Researchers also discovered that lower levels of interleukin-1α are linked to better outcomes, especially in patients treated with chemotherapy. This suggests that interleukin-1α could be used as a marker to predict how well cancer treatments might work for different patients.

Source:

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute

Journal reference:

Hänggi, K., et al. (2024) Interleukin-1α release during necrotic-like cell death generates myeloid-driven immunosuppression that restricts anti-tumor immunity. Cancer Cell. doi.org/10.1016/j.ccell.2024.10.014.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Neoantigen DNA vaccines improve survival and immunity in triple-negative breast cancer patients
Study reveals how cancer cells evade chemotherapy in low-glucose environments
Golgi apparatus plays crucial role in enhancing T-cell function against cancer
Mapping human biology: Human Cell Atlas leads a new era in precision medicine
Revolutionary strategy offers hope for type 1 diabetes treatment
How different types of bread impact cancer risk
Adding high-dose IV vitamin C to chemotherapy can boost survival for pancreatic cancer patients
Study shows AI can predict prognosis in triple-negative breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers uncover key genes linked to DCIS progression