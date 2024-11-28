Study reveals effects of temporary blood flow loss on blood vessels in hypertensive rats

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB)Nov 28 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A study coordinated by Dr Francesc Jiménez-Altayó, researcher at the Institut de Neurociències of the UAB (INc-UAB) and at CIBERCV, shows that temporary lack of blood flow to the brain can lead to lasting changes in the small arteries of the abdomen in rats with high blood pressure. The research also explored the effects of a drug called SAHA in mitigating these changes, finding that it prevented some early alterations in the arteries and reduced long-term brain damage.

A study published in Life Sciences investigated the impact of transient cerebral ischemia on peripheral blood vessels in hypertensive rats, as high blood pressure is the leading risk factor for stroke. Researchers induced a brief interruption of blood flow to the brain and examined its effect on the function and structure of mesenteric arteries. They measured the arteries' ability to contract and relax, along with structural changes like wall thickness, cell numbers, collagen content, and oxidative stress, at one and eight days after blood flow was restored.

The findings revealed that the ischaemic event impaired the arteries' ability to contract, an effect that persisted eight days later. Additionally, the arteries showed thickened walls and increased size, likely due to heightened collagen deposition.

To address these changes, the team tested the administration of suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid (SAHA) during the restoration of blood flow. The drug successfully prevented some of the early arterial changes and provided long-term protection against brain damage caused by transient ischemia.

These findings are particularly promising since SAHA is already approved for treating a type of cancer, and in this study, we used doses equivalent to those given to humans."

Andrea Díaz-Pérez, lead author of the study and researcher at the INc-UAB

"This opens the door to further research into whether it could also reduce stroke-related brain damage in hypertensive patients. However, more studies are needed to fully understand its long-term effects on blood vessels", added Dr. Jiménez-Altayó, professor in the Department of Pharmacology, Therapeutics and Toxicology at the UAB. "".

This research provides new insights into how temporary blood flow interruptions in the brain can affect blood vessels outside the central nervous system, particularly in hypertensive conditions. It also highlights the potential of SAHA as a protective agent against stroke-related brain damage. Nonetheless, further work is needed to develop strategies that fully prevent persistent vascular damage throughout the body.

Related Stories

The study was coordinated by researchers at the INc-UAB and the Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red de Enfermedades Cardiovasculares (CIBERCV), was conducted in collaboration with multiple institutions, including the Department of Pharmacology, Therapeutics, and Toxicology at the UAB, the UAB Magnetic Resonance Imaging Service, the Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red de Bioingeniería, Biomateriales y Nanomedicina (CIBERBBN), the Biomedical Research Institute of Barcelona (IIBB-CSIC), the Biomedical Research Institute Sant Pau (IIB Sant Pau), the La Paz University Hospital Research Institute (IdiPaz), and the Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red sobre Enfermedades Neurodegenerativas (CIBERNED).

 

Source:

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB)

Journal reference:

Díaz-Pérez, A., et al. (2024). Transient cerebral ischaemia alters mesenteric arteries in hypertensive rats: Limited reversal despite suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid cerebroprotection. Life Sciencesdoi.org/10.1016/j.lfs.2024.123247.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bloodletting therapy offers promising treatment for heat stroke
New risk score identifies heart disease risk in kidney transplant patients
Edoxaban proves effective in preventing blood clots, stroke after heart valve surgery
Vitiligo linked to increased risk of heart disease and stroke, study finds
GLP-1 and SGLT2 inhibitors show promise in preventing recurrent stroke and heart attack
Exploring the current use and future of alternatives to traditional informed consent in acute stroke trials
Childhood neglect linked with mental and physical health problems in adulthood
Machine learning helps predict stroke risk after CF-LVAD implantation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
High blood pressure, atrial fibrillation and smoking linked to severe stroke risk