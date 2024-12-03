UQ researchers and Indigenous students jointly design menstrual health teaching guide

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of QueenslandDec 3 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

University of Queensland researchers have launched a menstrual health teaching guide for classrooms co-designed with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander school students.

Kaiwalagal, Umaii and Kiwai woman and Adjunct Lecturer in UQ's School of Public Health Minnie King initiated and led the research to develop 'Mind Your Body'.

People in rural and remote Indigenous communities face a unique set of challenges around menstrual health including better access to period products.

While there is federal government funding for free products in these communities, there is still a need for culturally targeted and timely education about menstrual health.

We worked with Indigenous students in Western Cape York to understand what they wanted to know about menstrual health to ensure the guide addressed gaps in knowledge."

Minnie King, Adjunct Lecturer in UQ's School of Public Health 

Mind Your Body includes interactive resources such as quizzes, puzzles, suggestions for classroom activities and conversation starters.

Associate Professor Nina Lansbury said the guide provides free educational support for teachers, students and parents.

"Menstrual health can impact a student's academic performance, health, and quality of life," Dr Lansbury said.

"Stigma or shame around a topic that is just biology holds us back from being able to share knowledge.

Related Stories

"Engaging in conversations around menstrual health can help remove any stigma and is essential to promoting the overall health and wellbeing of individuals and society."

Ms King said there had been a positive shift in attitudes around discussing menstrual health since the project started in 2016.

"In some cultures and settings menstruation may be considered a taboo topic," she said.

"But our work with schools in Queensland's Western Cape showed this isn't always the case.

"We found students respect open and factual conversations so talking about menstruation health as a natural function, and access to period products and infrastructure as a basic human right, was received incredibly well.

"When you create a safe learning space the perceived taboo fades and students open up, fostering a 'period positive' environment for learning."

The teaching guide can be downloaded via the Mind Your Body webpage.

Source:

The University of Queensland

Posted in: Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research links COVID-19 vaccines to temporary facial palsy in over 5,000 patients
Research suggests no need for yellow fever vaccine booster after initial dose
BMI's influence on disease pathogenesis uncovered in new research
Inside the Alzheimer's Association: Dr. Heather Snyder on Driving Research and Collaboration
Heart health benefits soar with regular sleep schedules, research finds
Patient-derived organoids: Transforming cancer research and personalized medicine
Antibiotic activity altered by interaction with nanoplastics, new research shows
The potential to optimize laboratory testing and operations with automation and AI

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Can soda taxes fight obesity? New research adds to the debate