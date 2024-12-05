Researchers develop diabetes prediction system using clinical and genetic data

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Korea University College of MedicineDec 5 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A research team led by professor Nan-Hee Kim from Korea University's College of Medicine (Nan-Hee Kim and So-Young Park of Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism; Min-Hee Kim and Jae-Young Kim of Health Science Research Center) recently developed a diabetes prediction system using clinical and genetic data. The system was registered for the domestic patent.

The diabetes prediction system is designed to predict the risk of diabetes utilizing clinical and genetic information through deep learning artificial intelligence algorithms.

The number of type 2 diabetes patients is rising globally, and it is caused by insulin secretion and insulin resistance due to genetic and environmental factors such as: aging, obesity, and lifestyle habits. Preventing the onset of diabetes is of the utmost importance because once the disease occurs, it is difficult to manage and can lead to various complications. If this innovative prediction system is commercialized in the medical field, it will assist healthcare professionals to identify individuals at high risk for developing diabetes and implement early preventive strategies.

When applying the diabetes prediction system, users' clinical and genetic information is transmitted and managed. Here, the information includes clinical data such as blood sugar levels, physical activity, and obesity, as well as genetic data that increases the risk of developing diabetes. Based on this information, the artificial intelligence algorithm calculates the likelihood of developing diabetes within the next five years, and users can receive a risk assessment report.

This diabetes prediction system can make precise predictions by reflecting the users' personal and genetic characteristics along with their lifestyle habits. This will allow us to predict the high risk for developing diabetes and take early preventive measures."

Professor Nan-Hee Kim, Korea University's College of Medicine

Source:

Korea University College of Medicine

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Expert explores the expanding applications of GLP1 therapies
Study finds no impact of high vitamin D doses on type 2 diabetes prevention
Minority genetic variation in tuberculosis offers new insights for improving outbreak tracking
Type 2 diabetes doubles infection-related mortality and exposes gaps in health reporting
How genetic traits contribute to earlier diabetes onset and metabolic challenges in South Asians
Childhood diabetes rates surge globally
Dark chocolate consumption associated with lower type 2 diabetes risk
Study finds unexpected patterns in insulin needs for type 1 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New AI tool maps millions of CD8+ T cells to advance disease research