Toxic chemical exposure in early life linked to behavioral problems in rats

Early life exposure to a class of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) called polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) may lead to behavioral problems in rats, according to a new animal study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are chemicals that mimic, block or interfere with hormones in the body's endocrine system and contribute to endocrine diseases such as cancer, reproductive disorders, obesity and neuroendocrine disorders.

PCBs have been banned for decades but are still persistent in the environment. PCBs are found in contaminated soil, sediment and certain types of fish due to environmental contamination. They have been linked to reproductive and anxiety disorders.

People may be more vulnerable to the endocrine-disrupting effects of PCB exposure during the perinatal period, the time from conception until about one year after giving birth.

We found rats exposed to PCBs during the perinatal period may have developmental and hormonal changes. Our study emphasizes and supports previous research on how PCB exposure can affect neurobehavioral outcomes."

Andrea Gore, Ph.D., of The University of Texas at Austin in Austin, Texas

The researchers fed a human-relevant PCB mixture or the placebo to about 40 pregnant rats and found the EDCs can reprogram their pups' developing neuroendocrine system and lead to neurobehavioral problems in early life.

"Further research is needed to elucidate the mechanisms by which PCBs lead to behavioral and physiological disturbances," Gore said.

Other study authors are Madeline Streifer, Lindsay Thompson and Skylar Mendez of The University of Texas at Austin.

The National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences funded the research.

Streifer, M., et al. (2024) Neuroendocrine and Developmental Impacts of Early Life Exposure to EDCs. Journal of the Endocrine Society. doi.org/10.1210/jendso/bvae195.

