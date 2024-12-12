EU-CARDIOPROTECTION efforts bring new hope for heart attack patients

Heart attacks are a leading cause of death and disability in Europe, and their effects often extend beyond the initial event, leading to chronic heart failure. To address this urgent public health challenge, the COST Action Realising the therapeutic potential of novel cardioprotective therapies (EU-CARDIOPROTECTION), led by Professor Derek Hausenloy from University College London, investigated new treatments that could protect the heart during and after a heart attack. Following this initiative, the network was granted a COST Innovators Grant IMproving Preclinical Assessment of Cardioprotective Therapies continued to test potential cardioprotective therapies in small and large animal models. This collaborative approach is bringing the goal of effective heart attack treatments closer to reality, offering hope for better patient outcomes.

Promising solutions

"Our EU-CARDIOPROTECTION COST Action was set up to identify new treatments to protect the heart muscle during a heart attack and to investigate ways of translating the treatment into the clinic for the benefit of patients," explains Professor Hausenloy. One promising area of research being explored by the team is the use of sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, drugs commonly prescribed for diabetes. Interestingly, these drugs have shown unexpected benefits in reducing the risk of heart failure and other cardiovascular events in both diabetic and non-diabetic patients. Although the exact mechanism is still being studied, it is thought that SGLT2 inhibitors may help the heart to produce energy more efficiently, potentially making the heart muscle more resilient during a heart attack.

Another important area of research is the reduction of inflammation and the prevention of microvascular obstruction, which are major contributors to heart muscle damage during a heart attack. Prof. Hausenloy points out: "Inflammation in the heart and microvascular obstruction are known to contribute to the heart muscle damage that occurs during a heart attack, so new treatments that can reduce inflammation or prevent microvascular obstruction may be used to treat heart attacks in the future".

By developing therapies that target these key factors, EU-CARDIOPROTECTION has made progress towards more effective heart attack treatments. The Action was successful in obtaining a COST Innovators Grant (CIG) to continue its efforts to improve the pre-clinical evaluation of cardioprotective therapies. Networking with academic and industrial partners has brought these therapies closer to clinical application, ultimately improving the success of cardioprotective treatments for patients.

Animal models: an essential part of heart research

To develop new medications to protect the heart, researchers rely on both small and large animal models. Small animals, such as mice and rats, are often used in early-stage research because they are easier to genetically manipulate, cost-effective and suitable for early stages of testing, despite differences in heart physiology compared to humans. Large animals, such as pigs and dogs, more closely resemble human heart structure and function, making them invaluable for translating findings into clinical applications, although they are more expensive and require more complex care.

Prof. Hausenloy says: "Currently, the best experimental models for testing new treatments to protect the heart muscle during a heart attack are small and large animal models. However, there are new developments in human cell models that may be able to replace some of the animal models in the future". These human cell models could provide a more ethical and potentially more accurate way to study cardioprotection, reflecting the evolving nature of research in this field.

The partnerships formed during the COST Action, particularly with industry leaders such as PharmaHungary, a contract research organisation involved in both small and large animal studies, are vital. These collaborations ensure that research findings move beyond the laboratory and into the clinic, where they can ultimately benefit patients.

Supporting young researchers: building the future of cardioprotection

One of the most significant legacies of the COST Action and its CIG has been the extensive support and opportunities provided to young researchers. Through more than 30 Short-Term Scientific Missions (STSMs), the young scientists have gained invaluable skills and made important connections across Europe, contributing significantly to the advancement of cardioprotection research. Derek Hausenloy highlights this achievement: "Young scientists have definitely benefited from our COST Action. The networking and STSMs have allowed young scientists to learn new techniques and bring back knowledge and experience to their labs. This experience has helped their career in terms of advancing their PhD or postdoctoral experience".

It has been a fantastic and rewarding experience for me to bring together cardioprotection researchers from across Europe and the world, and to help young scientists in their research". Prof. Derek Hausenloy, Chair of EU-CARDIOPROTECTION

Reflecting on the wider impact, the Action Chair adds: "It has been a fantastic and rewarding experience for me to bring together cardioprotection researchers from across Europe and the world, and to help young scientists in their research". This focus on nurturing young talent not only advances the field, but also ensures a strong foundation for future innovation in cardioprotection.

The work initiated by EU-CARDIOPROTECTION Action continued in other COST Actions, including the recently concluded COST Action CardioRNA, which explored RNA-based approaches to cardiovascular disease, and the new spin-off Action EU-METAHEART tackling metabolic alterations in heart failure. This new initiative aims to address metabolic changes in heart failure, further advancing the critical work begun in EU-CARDIOPROTECTION.