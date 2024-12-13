Lifestyle medicine education empowers clinicians

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American College of Lifestyle MedicineDec 13 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Clinicians who completed an American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) course introducing the foundations of lifestyle medicine and food as medicine reported significant improvements in their knowledge and confidence, as well as increases in how often they practice lifestyle medicine with patients, a research study found.

The findings are important because, while lifestyle behavior changes are often the optimal treatment option in clinical practice guidelines for noncommunicable chronic diseases, many clinicians cite their lack of knowledge and training in lifestyle behavior interventions as a barrier. A growing body of evidence supports the efficacy of lifestyle medicine to treat, reverse and prevent conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and obesity.

As part of a broader strategy to address the education gap, ACLM offered the complimentary 5.5-hour CME/CE "Lifestyle Medicine and Food as Medicine Essentials" online course through its commitment to educate 200,000 clinicians in lifestyle and food as medicine in support of the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. As of Dec. 1, 53,035 clinicians have registered for the course.

Individuals who participated in the course could choose to participate in a research study designed to assess the course's effectiveness. The study involved the completion of a survey at the start and the end of the course that assessed knowledge, confidence, attitudes, and practice of lifestyle medicine.

Of the 2,954 participant surveys that were analyzed, statistically significant improvements were observed in knowledge and confidence of lifestyle medicine, according to the results published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. Participants also reported more frequently practicing lifestyle medicine with their patients, as well as reaching a greater number of patients with lifestyle medicine services.

Related Stories

Lifestyle medicine clinicians are trained to apply evidence-based, whole-person, prescriptive lifestyle change to treat and, when used intensively, often reverse conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Applying the six pillars of lifestyle medicine-;a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, positive social connections, and avoidance of risky substances-; also provides effective prevention for these conditions.

Inadequate knowledge, skills, and confidence to practice lifestyle medicine and behavioral counseling are among the biggest obstacles to addressing the crisis of chronic disease, the root cause of which is primarily lifestyle behavior. The study's findings are encouraging because they demonstrate a real effect from an educational CME-accredited course that is cost-effective, disseminated virtually and, therefore, highly scalable. Future research should study the effects on long-term practice changes and health outcomes."

Micaela Karlsen, PhD, MSPH, Senior Director of Research, American College of Lifestyle Medicine

Source:

American College of Lifestyle Medicine

Journal references:

Ames, M. L. et. al. (2024) Online Lifestyle Medicine Continuing Medical Education (CME) Course Completion Predicts Increases in Clinician Knowledge, Confidence, and Practice of Lifestyle Medicine. American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. doi.org/10.1177/15598276241279523

 

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Education, wealth, and job type shape aging brains and cognitive health
AI in medicine: Revolutionary tools, uncertain results
Patient-derived organoids: Transforming cancer research and personalized medicine
AI-generated handoff notes: Study assesses safety and accuracy in emergency medicine
Health literacy gaps fuel unrealistic antibiotic expectations in primary care patients
Does more education reshape your brain?
Study shows large language models susceptible to misinformation
Genetic analysis shows smoking and high BMI increase dementia risk, but education and exercise protect

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mapping human biology: Human Cell Atlas leads a new era in precision medicine