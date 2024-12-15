Aston University researcher receives major grant to investigate autoimmune encephalitis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Aston UniversityDec 15 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Dr. Sukhvir Wright at Aston University Institute for Health and Neurodevelopment (IHN), and honorary consultant neurologist at Birmingham Children's Hospital (BCH), has been awarded a £3.4m Career Development Award from Wellcome to research autoimmune encephalitis (AE), an inflammatory brain condition, in children.

Every minute, someone in the world is diagnosed with encephalitis, which can be caused by an infection or have an autoimmune cause, where the body's own immune system starts attacking the brain. AE accounts for around a third of cases, with patients experiencing seizures, cognitive and sleep dysfunction and movement disorders. Although medical professionals are getting better at recognising and treating AE earlier, the long-term outcomes remain frustratingly poor, particularly in children under five.

Some symptoms of the disease, such as seizures, can resolve but others, such as problems with learning and memory, behavioral change and sleep disorders, can become chronic. Why some of these symptoms get better and others persist is not well understood.

Dr. Wright carried out a world-first preliminary study in a group of children with AE at least 18 months after they first developed the condition, using magnetoencephalography (MEG) brain scans. She found distinct long-term brain structure and network changes and believes that these brain changes are responsible for the chronic symptoms of the disease.

During this Career Development Award, Dr Wright will use laboratory models to characterise the mechanisms causing the chronic symptoms, examining the underlying changes from single brain cells to whole brain networks. She will also examine longitudinal brain network changes in children immediately following the acute attack of AE and for up to eight years afterwards using a new optically pumped magnetometer (OPM) MEG scanner.

IHN is an ideal location for the research project, as it houses the UK's only paediatric clinical and research Wellcome Trust MEG laboratory. The MAG4Health OPM MEG scanner that will be used by Dr Wright was installed in 2024 following a Medical Research Council (MRC) equipment grant for £800,000 led by Aston University's Dr. Caroline Witton in partnership with Birmingham Children's Hospital (BCH). The Aston-BCH OPM MEG uses an adjustable cap with sensors which is placed on the patient's head, which allows some degree of movement and is therefore more acceptable for children.

Combining the data from the laboratory models and human patients will enable Dr Wright and her research team to identify common pathophysiological targets, mechanisms and predictive biomarkers to reduce the adverse effects of AE and improve long-term outcomes.

Related Stories

Dr. Wright is part of the neuroimmunology team at BCH, led by paediatric neurology consultant Professor Evangeline Wassmer. The AE research project will involve Professor Wassmer's team, the BCH Psychology department led by Dr. Jo Horton, Professor Stefano Seri (neurophysiology) and Dr Laavanya Damodaran (liaison psychiatry).

Children and families with lived experience of AE will be directly involved with all aspects of the research to ensure it is answering questions that matter to them, including the family of one of the first AE patients ever treated by the neurology team at BCH. This patient and family involvement will be facilitated by the Epilepsy Research Institute's Shape Network and Encephalitis International, two charities with which Dr Wright has strong links.

Dr. Wright said:

"We hope that this project will transform outcomes and optimise brain health in paediatric autoimmune encephalitis and beyond by delivering a significant shift in understanding the acute and long-term effects that autoimmune encephalitis has on children and young people."

Source:

Aston University

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Frontotemporal dementia disrupts empathy for pain, study reveals
New research explores hidden health risks of hereditary hemochromatosis
Research uncovers dietary patterns influencing Mediterranean Diet adherence
Mouse study links glyphosate to Alzheimer's-like brain changes and anxiety
£1M funding boost for new project to trial Parkinson’s treatments on digital twin brain
Gut microbiome and brain evolution: New insights into energy allocation
Long-COVID lingers in children
Writing by hand enhances brain function critical for learning

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Structural and functional brain changes found in individuals with opioid use disorder