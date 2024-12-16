Flavonoid kaempferol could offer natural relief for food allergies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Tokyo University of ScienceDec 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Allergic diseases such as asthma, atopic dermatitis, and food allergies have been increasing in frequency over the last few years. Food allergies in particular affect millions of people worldwide-;this includes allergies to foods such as milk, peanuts, eggs and shellfish. They are typically caused by the immune system being hypersensitive to harmless substances in foods and the environment. Flavonoids are chemicals present in various fruits and vegetables that are known to have anti-allergic effects and show promise as natural allergic treatments.

To better understand how these allergies can be treated, let's look at an interesting anti-allergic mechanism in our cells. In the intestines, specialized dendritic cells (DCs) produce an enzyme called RALDH2 (retinaldehyde dehydrogenase 2) which converts retinal, a chemical derived from vitamin A, to retinoic acid. This retinoic acid then promotes the development of regulatory T-cells, a type of immune cell that can suppress the immune response observed in allergies.

Clearly, RALDH2 plays an important role in combating food allergies; however, are there any flavonoids that can increase RALDH2 levels in DCs?

This was the question answered by a group of researchers led by Professor Chiharu Nishiyama at the Tokyo University of Science (TUS), in a letter published online in Allergy on December 11, 2024. In their study, the authors screened around 40 different flavonoids to see if they increased RALDH2 levels in DCs. The most effective of these was a compound called kaempferol, which they chose to study further. The primary contributors to this study were Ms. Miki Takahashi, a 2023 graduate from TUS, Dr. Kazuki Nagata, Assistant Professor at TUS, and Ms. Yumi Watanuki, a 2019 graduate from TUS. 

Kaempferol is found in a variety of foods such as kale, beans, tea, spinach, and broccoli. It is also one of the most heavily studied flavonoids due to its beneficial effects on the human body. The researchers observed that kaempferol treatment increased the expression and efficiency of RALDH2 in DCs. Additionally, the kaempferol-treated DCs were found to promote regulatory T-cell development, underscoring its role in controlling the immune response.

To understand the exact mechanism involved in this process, they focused on a 'receptor' called aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) which is targeted by kaempferol. Their experiments on DCs suggested that kaempferol acts as an 'antagonist' or blocks AhR, which in turn accelerates regulatory T-cell development. The next step was to look at factors affecting the Aldh1a2 gene, which actually produces Radlh2.

"In the past, we reported that PU.1 and IRF-4 were key molecules that regulated the Aldh1a2 gene in dendritic cells," says Prof. Nishiyama. "In this study, we found that PU.1 and IRF-4 expression and function were enhanced in dendritic cells stimulated with kaempferol," she further explains, elucidating the PU.1/IRF-4-dependent mechanism behind kaempferol's anti-inflammatory effects.

Related Stories

To see how kaempferol affected immune responses in living organisms, the researchers induced allergies in mice using the OVA (ovalbumin) protein found in egg whites. They found that administering kaempferol to these mice alleviated their allergic symptoms. "The rapid decrease in body temperature and allergic diarrhea observed after OVA administration were significantly suppressed in mice that were administered kaempferol," explains Prof. Nishiyama.

These results indicate that kaempferol is a very promising natural treatment for food allergies. However, the authors note that further studies are required, especially with human cells, to replicate these results and actually use kaempferol as an allergy medicine. While this study focused on kaempferol's role in reducing inflammation, flavonoids as a whole are very promising anti-allergic compounds, as they are present in a large variety of foods.

The authors suggest that the chemical structure of flavonoids may play a role in their ability to accelerate regulatory T-cell development. This has significant implications for how we treat allergies-;regular intake of foods containing high amounts of flavonoids could serve as natural remedies to alleviate allergic symptoms.

Further emphasizing the importance of supplementing your daily diet with flavonoids, Prof. Nishiyama says, "When taken as a daily food, they are expected to reduce allergies, inflammation, and autoimmune diseases that are caused or aggravated by excessive immune response."

We are confident that these findings will provide new hope to people worldwide suffering from food allergies!

Source:

Tokyo University of Science

Journal reference:

Takahashi, M., et al. (2024). Kaempferol Exerts Anti‐Inflammatory Effects by Accelerating Treg Development via Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor‐Mediated and PU.1/IRF4‐Dependent Transactivation of the Aldh1a2/Raldh2 Gene in Dendritic Cells. Allergy. doi.org/10.1111/all.16410.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research explores hidden health risks of hereditary hemochromatosis
Targeted gene therapy shuts down cancer cells' energy centers
Promising gene therapy could transform heart failure treatment
High-dose chemotherapy followed by autologous stem cell transplant ineffective for patients with mantle cell lymphoma
TTUHSC researcher to uncover mechanisms that regulate gene expression in Alzheimer's disease
Lipid imbalances hold the key to chronic inflammation in colon cancer
Mayo Clinic researchers advocate for comprehensive TPMT genotyping across ancestries
Research uncovers dietary patterns influencing Mediterranean Diet adherence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Developing climate-resilient crops is essential for global food security